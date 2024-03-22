vor Saskia Vogel, 36, recently talked to her husband after dinner about how many milliliters of water fit in a glass. He said: “600 milliliters.” She said: “Who is so stupid and fills the glass so full that you can no longer carry it?” One word led to another and they were quickly involved in a nasty argument. “I get very aggressive in these cases,” Vogel admits, “and my husband always says, 'You really manage to ruin our Saturday every week.' This is a real construction site in our relationship.”

Katrin Hummel Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Even with Jens Meister and his wife Katja, arguments often arise over trivial things. Recently she casually mentioned to him that she was going to ask her butcher how long each type of meat needed to be grilled on her newly purchased gas grill. “My husband totally freaked out after that,” says Katja Meister. “He accused me of saying the idea was stupid because I could google it anywhere.” When she replied that that was true, but she could just ask the butcher, he literally freaked out and was disgusted by her supposedly idiotic approach Suggestion grimaced.