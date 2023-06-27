The federal prison in Manhattan (New York) where Jeffrey Epstein was being held, in August 2019. Mary Altaffer (AP)

A chain of negligence and mismanagement at the Manhattan federal jail where pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial led to the sexual predator’s suicide in August 2019, according to a Justice Department investigation published Tuesday. The report details the role and failures in the chain of custody, care and supervision by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) while Epstein was detained at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center, known as Guantanamo Bay. New York and already closed. Epstein committed suicide on August 10, 2019, a month after he was arrested in New Jersey, while in BOP custody. The focus of the year-long Justice Department investigation has been the performance of prison staff.

The Inspector General of the Department, Michael E. Horowitz, has communicated on Tuesday the main conclusions of the investigation, which do not leave the work of the staff of penitentiary institutions in a good place but also rule out the participation of a third person or even a black hand in the death of the sex offender, as was speculated at the time. The report puts black on white a series of errors, failures and negligence that led to the possibility of suicide, creating favorable opportunities. In the first place, the “numerous and serious breaches by the staff of the New York prison”, consisting of “misconduct and negligence in the fulfillment of their obligations”, according to the statement. Those rulings left Epstein unguarded and alone in his cell with an excessive amount of bedding from the night before until he was found hanged in his cell, with a sheet, in the first round on Aug. 10.

Second, prison staff neglected to assign a cellmate under the anti-suicide protocol applied to Epstein days earlier, after he was involved in an incident. For almost a day, the businessman was alone in his cell, after his partner had been transferred to another center. In addition, there was a lack of vigilance, without rounds by officials or counting of inmates; no record of the cells. In the hours before Epstein’s body was found, staff did not perform these routine tasks. The day before he was found dead, prison officials searched only one cell, and it was not his. The records do not show what was the last one carried out in his cell. Longstanding deficiencies in the surveillance camera system had left in black Epstein’s cell since late July.

All of those operational deficiencies, added together, led to the state of affairs that allowed Epstein to commit suicide. The report emphasizes that these are “chronic problems”, especially serious when it came to guaranteeing custody of the most notorious prisoner in prison at that time. Although Horowitz concluded that jail staff “committed significant misconduct and dereliction of duty,” investigators — who reviewed 100,000 records and conducted dozens of interviews — “uncovered no evidence” to contradict the prison’s conclusion. FBI report that Epstein hanged himself with a homemade noose from a sheet.

The inspector general referred two center supervisors to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York after they were caught falsifying records and lying to investigators. But prosecutors refused to press charges.

The deficiencies of prisons go far beyond a specific and notorious case like Epstein’s. The private prison model proposed by Donald Trump resonated especially in the 2016 electoral campaign, also in the 2020 one, with criticism for overcrowding – a reality both in the prison where Epstein died and in the one that houses his right-hand man, Ghislaine Maxwell- and the mismanagement found in the Justice report. In 2018, halfway through the Republican’s term in the White House, when the country’s prison population exceeded 2.2 million inmates, a bipartisan reform of the federal prison system was approved, which only houses 10% of the total number of prisoners. . The number of inmates in private prisons contracted by the federal government increased by 945% between 1999 and 2014.