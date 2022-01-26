With the obtaining of the Summer Tournament by beating San Lorenzo in the final by 1 to 0 in La Plata, Boca Juniors started 2022 on the right foot since it also added hierarchy reinforcements in Nicolás Figal, Pol Fernández and Darius Benedetto.
Precisely about “Pipa” and the rest of the center forwards that Sebastián Battaglia has in his squad we will talk below, reviewing in our opinion the variety of names and functions that each one can fulfill: Is the spare part enough or is another “9” missing? Is it enough to compete internationally? Here we go.
First, we must review the center forwards that Boca has today: in addition to the return of the aforementioned Benedict, has the scorer Luis Vazquez, with Nicholas Orsini and with those who have returned from their loans: Ramón Ábila and Mateo Retegui, who would not be taken into account by Battaglia.
To fight for the Copa Libertadores 2022, I believe that Boca has two top-level nines: “Pipa”, who did not achieve the expected performance or continuity in Europe but who already knows what it means to wear the blue and gold (in fact, he has been the best “9” in the club after the retirement of Martín Palermo), and the 20-year-old Vázquez, who has been showing that he does not regret being the starting center forward of the club’s First Division.
It will be an issue for Battaglia to see how he can put them together or how he divides the minutes, since I think that good players can always coexist and that in this case it would not be unreasonable to play with “double nine”, but I think that this mixture of experience and youth can bring many joys to the Boca fan.
I think Battaglia should make an imminent decision regarding the other nines: Will he take into account Wanchope and Retegui or, as it seems, will he not consider them? I think that in the latter case, he could look for the chance to incorporate one more “9”, since only Nicolás Orsini would remain as an option, in 2022 that will be very busy for Boca with national and international competitions.
In case you consider them (both or one of them), I would not bring any hierarchy reinforcement or pray for a Roger Martínez or something similar: enough of asking players who do not really want to land in Boca to do so. They only delay the negotiations and further complicate the coach’s idea, since the sooner he can train with the entire squad he will have available, the better.
