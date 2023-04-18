For football legend Lothar Matthäus it is a foregone conclusion: „It ‘mia san mia’” is “traded under foot” at Bayern Munich, said the former Bayern player last month. ‘Mia san mia‘ is the club’s slogan and Bavarian dialect for ‘we are us’. It stands for a kind of imperturbable mentality: anyone can say what he wants about the people of Munich, but they will not be put off. According to attacker Thomas Müller, who has played his entire career at the club, it is about the idea “that we are strong and can win, but know that we have to work for it.” Has Bayern Munich lost that imperturbability and is that mentality crisis resulting in a sporting crisis?

The German success club is going through difficult times. The goal of the Municher is every year the ‘triple‘: winning the league, the cup and the Champions League. It last succeeded in 2020. This year, at the beginning of April, Bayern was already eliminated in the quarter-finals of the cup by Freiburg. On Wednesday evening, Bayern also threatens to be thrown out of the Champions League by Manchester City, after the first leg in the quarterfinals was won 3-0 by the English.

Also in the Bundesliga, the final victory is by no means certain, and that is special for the team that became champion ten seasons in a row.

Last Saturday, Bayern played a draw against mid-engine Hoffenheim. The lead on number two, Borussia Dortmund, has shrunk to two points.

Bayern Munich’s erratic performance led the board to replace coach Julian Nagelsmann, with Bayern since 2021, with former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel in March.

Lothar Matthäus’s criticism initially focuses on the interaction between Bayern directors Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic ć with Nagelsmann. The coach was on winter sports when it was decided in Munich that he had to be exchanged. The news was leaked and made the front pages before Nagelsmann himself was briefed by the board. Under the watchful eye of the German tabloid press, the coach had to report to the club a day later to hear about his dismissal. Kahn said the decision had to do with Bayern’s play – which would have been unattractive and inadequate after the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Goalkeeper coach has to leave

Earlier, in February, criticized goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fierce the decision of the board and Nagelsmann to fire goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Neuer, who has been recovering from a broken bone after a skiing accident since December, called the dismissal of ‘his’ goalkeeper coach a “huge blow”, and felt passed over because nothing had been discussed with him.

In addition to personal sensitivities, the chess game with the trainers costs the club a lot of money: for Julian Nagelsmann, the club paid 20 million euros to RB Leipzig two years ago; his premature dismissal could cost the club the same amount again. Tuchel is going according to reports from Image Earn 10 to 12 million euros per year.

German commentators are increasingly targeting the duo Kahn (former goalkeeper) and Salihamidzic (player at Bayern from 1998 to 2007). They would have made the relatively young Nagelsmann (35) flounder and drop him overnight. Salihamidzic himself claimed that he had “believed” in him “until the last second”.

After the loss to City, Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane

Last summer’s big purchase, Sadio Mane, came from Liverpool for 32 million euros, but does not come to fruition in Munich. Last week, Mane was discredited because he argued with his colleague Leroy Sane in the dressing room after the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and slapped him. Mane was suspended for the match against Hoffenheim. Only the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, from Juventus, has been widely praised.

Last week, in the rain in Manchester, things didn’t look too bad for Bayern at first. After trailing 1-0 in the first half, the team seemed to have a chance of at least a draw in the second half. But after a second, unfortunate goal against, the team collapsed.

The team had actually wanted to boost their self-confidence against Hoffenheim, but that also failed. “This is difficult to explain,” said midfielder Joshua Kimmich afterwards. Thomas Müller said he was “in shock” about his own performance.

Thomas Tuchel attributes the loss to a lack of “conviction, energy and fire.” He acknowledged that the assignment in Bavaria is more difficult than he had thought when he took office four weeks ago.

The abrupt change of coach, so close to the end of the season, does not make Bayern Munich any better than it was. For the return against Manchester City on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, Tuchel said he still hoped for the semi-final. But he also realizes that it is virtually impossible: “It would almost be a miracle.”