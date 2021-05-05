E.Some greens were busy with mushrooms on Wednesday. Strictly speaking with the toadstool, Amanita muscaria. There was a lexical entry in circulation describing the effects of eating toadstools: hallucinogenic effects, feelings of fear and panic, fatal outcome rarely, but possible. “Consumers have the feeling that time is standing still,” quoted Bundestag member Danyal Bayaz on Twitter.

Member of the parliamentary group Katharina Dröge came up with more original mushroom names: Filziger Milchling, Großer Schmierling, Geschmückter Schleimkopf or Gauklerpilz. Was it the madness of green drug lovers that they indulged in while the Baden-Württemberg state association of the party had just reached an agreement with a small Christian Democratic partner on the next coalition? Not at all. It was a response to a three-page paper from the CDU party headquarters.

“Only left, cost-intensive recipes”

The Program and Analysis Department of the Adenauer House had sent the Union MPs in the Bundestag a “handout” that compiled critical arguments about the Greens’ program. The first point was the “fly agaric phenomenon”: the Greens talked a lot about the future, but as soon as it became concrete, they would have “only left-wing, cost-intensive recipes” to offer. “It is reminiscent of a toadstool: it looks nice, but it is inedible.”

The wording, for its part, was reminiscent of a tweet in which CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak had already made the fly agaric comparison in mid-March. In the paper of the Adenauer-Haus a warning is given right at the beginning of the Greens’ tax increase plans, it is insinuated that the Greens wanted to set an upper limit for rents in a federal law (after this point there is the word “source” in brackets), or it Drivers are warned against “maneuvering” due to less parking space in the cities and a general speed limit on motorways of 130 kilometers per hour.

<br />



But more important than the news from the Adenauer house, of which some in the parliamentary group they asked had not even taken notice of, was probably the most recent message that the Forsa polling institute had sent out on Wednesday morning. Even more than two weeks after Annalena Baerbock, chairwoman of the Greens, was nominated as candidate for chancellor – according to the results of the latest survey – the tide has not turned in favor of the Union. One survey after another, the Union sees several percentage points behind the Greens.

That is why the Union strategists are looking for the right way to deal with green competition, which they have long identified as the most threatening. Just recently, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder had warned in the Süddeutsche Zeitung about a “mud battle” with the green competition. Instead, you have to conduct a “competition of ideas”.