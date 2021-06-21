S.ought to be gendered? Many people find the starred word fragments, the permanent mention of both genders and the acoustic word gaps disturbing and penetrating. But on the other hand, “gender-sensitive” speaking and writing are about the great good of justice, as its supporters in universities and authorities, politics and the media explain. As a morally awake and alert citizen, is it allowed to withdraw from this? Fabian Payr explains in his narrow but substantial book why you shouldn’t just be allowed to do it.

In a sober and at the same time easily legible style that does without shrill exaggerations à la “gender madness”, Payr describes the functioning of grammatical gender and criticizes the mixture of ideological motives and shaky linguistic reasons with which gender is justified and enforced. The author does not claim to present new knowledge: He relies on a wealth of facts, analyzes and arguments from linguistic works and contributions to debates in recent years. The merit of the book lies in the fact that it not only systematically presents the political-linguistic context of gendering, but also clearly uses many examples.