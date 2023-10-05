The Art of Argumentative Essays: Expert Opinion from Will Martins, the Creator of WritingPaperSucks

For many years, Will Martins dedicated himself to writing argumentative essays. From his days as a student to his tenure as a ghostwriter, his experience only grew. As the brain behind WritingPaperSucks, he’s moved from creating papers to ordering them and evaluating the merit of different writing services.

Through these multiple lenses, Will Martins has gained invaluable insights. He’s not just someone who knows the theoretical aspects of writing an essay but has been on both sides of the table. Today, we’re fortunate that he’s ready to share his vast knowledge with students everywhere.

An Argumentative Essay: What Is It?

An argumentative essay aims to convince readers of a particular viewpoint or stance. It is achieved through evidence, logical reasoning, and sound argumentation. The power of persuasive writing is to sway opinions and change minds.

A well-crafted argumentative essay doesn’t just present facts but does so in a compelling manner that engages the reader, making them think critically about the issue. This form of writing challenges authors to deeply explore their topic, ensuring they fully understand all sides of an argument before making their case.

Keys to Mastering Essay Writing: Tips from Will Martins

Every essayist’s journey to mastery is filled with lessons, and Will Martins is no stranger to this. Drawing from his extensive experience and the collective insights from Writingpapersucks.com, Martins offers invaluable advice for those aspiring to excel in essay writing.

Choose a Debatable Topic

One of the cornerstones of a compelling essay is the topic itself. It’s not just about selecting something interesting but something that can be debated. A topic that sparks controversy, discussion, or varied opinions is ripe for writing persuasion. When your topic is debatable, it offers room for exploration, research, and presenting arguments from multiple perspectives. This richness keeps your readers engaged, challenging them to think, question, and even change their stance.

Decide on an Appropriate Essay Structure

To deliver your arguments effectively, structuring your essay is paramount. Not all argumentative essays follow the same blueprint. The structure might vary depending on your topic, audience, and purpose.

Introduction: Present your topic and stance. Body: Detail your arguments, backed with evidence. Counterargument: Address opposing viewpoints. Conclusion: Reinforce your thesis and summarize key points.

Remember, the essence of argumentative essays is to present information and persuade. Tailoring your structure to present your arguments best can make all the difference in the impact of your writing.

Carefully and Thoroughly Investigate the Situation

Writing an impactful essay involves more than just putting pen to paper. The foundation of any strong essay, especially in argumentation, lies in meticulous research. Before formulating an argument or opinion, delve deep into the subject. Investigate various facets of the situation through essay mill sites, extensive reading, or even personal experience.

Gathering as much information as possible is essential, ensuring your paper is well-informed and grounded in fact. By thoroughly investigating, you safeguard your essay against potential pitfalls and equip it with a robust foundation that can withstand scrutiny.

Use Persuasive Language

Language is a powerful tool, and when wielded correctly, it can shape opinions, drive actions, and inspire change. As the WritingPaperSucks team has often highlighted through their published analyses, the choice of language can make or break an essay. It’s not just about using big words but picking the right ones.

Drawing from primary and secondary sources can provide valuable phrases and terminologies that resonate with your audience. A blend of strong verbs, vivid adjectives, and well-researched facts can elevate your essay, making it informative and persuasive. Remember, language bridges the gap between the writer and the reader, and choosing it can greatly amplify your essay’s impact.

Stay Away From Touchy or Divisive Subjects

While delving into controversial topics can sometimes bring about a significant accomplishment in essay writing, it also comes with challenges. Some subjects can be polarizing, leading to unintended consequences when not handled with care. It’s akin to playing a risky card in a game; the payoff might be high, but so is the potential fallout.

As a writer, weighing the pros and cons of diving into such subjects is important. Being aware of the sensitivities of your audience and the broader societal implications can save you from unnecessary controversies and ensure your writing is received in the intended spirit.

Arguments Don’t Exist in a Vacuum

Crafting a compelling argument extends beyond just presenting a viewpoint. It’s about embedding that viewpoint within a context supported by concrete evidence and expert opinions. Arguments become more persuasive when grounded in real-world examples, case studies, and logical reasons. Drawing from expert opinions can lend credibility to your claims, making them more convincing.

Similarly, referencing studies and citing papers can validate your position, showing that it’s not just a personal sentiment but is backed by research. It’s crucial to understand that isolation weakens an argument in argumentative writing. Instead, intertwining your claims with a tapestry of evidence makes them resilient and impactful.

Address Counterarguments

While constructing an argument, it’s crucial to recognize and address opposing viewpoints. Ignoring them doesn’t make them disappear. When writing essays, addressing counterarguments can strengthen your position. Consider a scenario where students debate buying assignments. Some might argue for its convenience, especially in tight schedules, while others might emphasize the importance of self-reliance and learning.

You showcase a comprehensive understanding of the topic by acknowledging and addressing both sides. This holistic approach demonstrates depth in your research and builds trust with your readers, making your primary argument even more persuasive.

Review for Clarity and Coherence

In the age where essay mills and online resources are rampant, ensuring your work’s originality becomes paramount. Beyond the risk of plagiarism, reviewing your essay for clarity and coherence ensures that your arguments flow seamlessly and your ideas are presented cogently. It’s not just about checking for factual accuracy but also about making sure your essay reads well.

It involves scrutinizing sentence structures, transitions, and the overall narrative flow. You elevate its quality and credibility by ensuring your work isn’t a patchwork of borrowed ideas but a coherent piece that reflects genuine thought and effort. It’s important to study well.

Eliminate Irrelevant Information

A common pitfall in essay writing is the inclusion of extraneous details that don’t contribute to the primary argument. As we often highlight on the Writingpapersucks website, every information in an essay should serve a purpose. It’s not about reaching a word count but ensuring every word counts.

Irrelevant information can dilute the potency of your argument and confuse readers. Therefore, once you’ve penned down your thoughts, take a moment to revisit and trim any content that doesn’t directly support or enhance your main argument. This refining process is key to crafting a compelling and concise essay.