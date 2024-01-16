A long-running conflict over the sale of a home has resulted in a shooting in Weiteveen, Drenthe, resulting in two fatalities. It concerns a Polish man of 38 and a Dutch woman of 44, a married couple. A 50-year-old man from Klazienaveen (municipality of Emmen) has been arrested. The real estate agent of the house confirms to this site that there was an argument in which he tried to mediate. “I'm completely upset.”

