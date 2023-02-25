Killed at 26 in a trivial argument at the supermarket, Alexandria Cress Borys left behind two small children

An argument in a parking lot turned into something truly heartbreaking. Unfortunately Alexandria Cress Borys 26-year-old young mother, lost her life at 26, after another woman shot her from behind and left her no way out.

Those present launched promptly the alarm to the sanitary ware, but when they arrived there was nothing left for the girl to do. She left her husband Tyler and two sonsone of two years and one of a few months.

It was Valentine’s Day February 14th. It all happened at the Kroger chain mall, which is located at IrmoSouth Carolina.

It was around 4pm and Alexandria had just had a birthday acquisitions to the shop. He had set up his children at the car. When suddenly she started a discussion with another 23-year-old woman, called Christina Harris.

The latter when the young mother was about to leave, pulled out the weapon and hit her in the back. Soon after, she fled. When the doctors arrived, the 26-year-old was gone nothing to do.

The perpetrator of the crime tried to flee before turning herself in, but in the end when she realized that the police were on her trackshe decided to to confess All.

The words of Alexandria Cress Borys’ husband after the crime

This episode obviously shocked the entire Irmo community, as no one can imagine that a young mother lost her life in front of her children, for a trivial quarrel. Tyler, the victim’s husband, said:

She was a great mother and that woman hit her in the back. From what I gathered they had just finished arguing and she was leaving.

The man said that about a week earlier, he had also died suddenly Brother of Alexandria. The culprit now has to answer for the crimes of willful crime and illegal possession of a weapon from fire.