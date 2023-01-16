Father: “My wife and I have a 4-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, fights regularly arise between my wife and me, often unexpectedly when my wife takes out tensions on me. Whether I go along with the argument, counter-argue, say nothing, go to another room, there is no way to avoid the argument. My wife doesn’t mind arguing with our child at such a time, I do. I then leave the house because I don’t want to do this to my daughter. Staying at home is not an option, the pressure is increasing and the fights are getting more intense. My daughter is also involved in the quarrel, my wife blackens me in front of her. Usually I try to get home after a few hours, but if it’s a bad fight I stay away for days, until things calm down. Is there another way to solve this? I am very concerned about this situation and how it shapes my daughter at this important stage in life.”

Find cause

Liesbeth Groenhuysen: “There is a difference between a constructive conflict where parents work together to find a solution, and a destructive conflict that keeps recurring, is hidden, and is never really resolved. Contrary to what many parents think, denial of a fight has negative consequences. In the evening, from bed, the child hears the raising of his voice, the slamming of doors, he notices the tension. When parents then say: ‘No, no, nothing is wrong’, the child learns to no longer trust her own eyes and ears. Then something really breaks.

“But allowing the quarrels to continue in front of your daughter also causes damage. It’s good that you try not to argue in front of her, but leaving inadvertently perpetuates the pattern of avoidance, home tension, and unresolved conflict. Don’t go away for a long time, no matter how hard.

“I would really advise you, also for your daughter, to find out in conversations with a therapist why this keeps happening. These conflicts can put your daughter in a permanent state of alertness that can negatively affect her development.”

Creating security

Esther Kluwer: “It is common for parents to have conflicts. We all have our pain points, and we take stress home with us. That does not have to be harmful to children, if it is discussed well and the quarrel is made up.

“The common violent fights you describe can be harmful to your daughter. She sees no reconciliation, and is also drawn into it. That makes the situation unsafe: children do not want to choose between parents. Staying away for a long time can increase that feeling of anxiety.

Talk to NRC



At the bottom of this article



subscribers can respond. You can read more about responding to NRC.nl here.



“I would advise finding a qualified couples therapist with whom you both click. You might look for a systemic therapist who looks at the whole family, or one who is trained in emotionally focused therapy (EFT), which examines relationship patterns between partners and the root causes. The longer you wait, the more difficult it becomes to break patterns.

“In addition, you could agree rules with your wife about the quarrels at a quiet moment, for example to leave your daughter out of it.

“Taking time out during a conflict can prevent further escalation, but don’t go away for more than an hour. Say the same thing to your daughter: ‘I’m going to leave for an hour and then I’ll be back.’”

Liesbeth Groenhuysen is a clinical educator. Esther Kluwer is professor by special appointment of Sustainable Relationships and Well-being at Radboud University and also affiliated with Utrecht University.