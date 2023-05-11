It started for the police in Lelystad on Wednesday afternoon with a simple report of nuisance due to a domestic conflict, it ended with a baby without a father and mother at the police station. Both the quarreling parents turned out to no longer want to take care of him. He is now housed with a grandmother in Amsterdam.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the boy’s two parents were arguing. The mother no longer lived with the father and was not mobile.

The agents tried to mediate, but in vain. Both parents said they no longer wanted to care for the boy. “The colleagues did not hesitate and took the 7-month-old child to the station,” the police said on Instagram. “It doesn’t get any more harrowing,” the local police officer writes above the message.

Bleeding heart

The boy was transferred to the police station at De Doelen. 'With a bottle of milk, a pack of diapers and ten colleagues with a bleeding heart, we took good care of the child in the few hours that it stayed with us.'

In the meantime, the police consulted with Stichting Thuis, the advice and reporting center for domestic violence and child abuse. It was decided to place the boy with a guardian. “The Parents were emotional but agreed with the choice.”

The guardian is a grandmother who lives in Amsterdam, the police said when asked. It is not yet known how long he will be housed there.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.