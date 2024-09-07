Parents are the role models for their children when it comes to knowing how to communicate with other people when expressing different points of view. In the dynamics of family life, it is normal for arguments to arise between parents, but it is one thing for them to occur sporadically, due to having different opinions, and another for them to occur regularly, with a lack of respect and in an atmosphere of tension. In the first case, children perceive it as a normal dynamic of coexistence. “It helps them to manage different opinions and to resolve conflicts through dialogue, which is not negative. If it happens constantly, however, it would generate insecurity,” warns Belén Robles, founding partner of the psychology and emotional intelligence center Escuela Afectiva, located in Madrid.

Children need consistency between their parents when it comes to setting guidelines for their behaviour. “They need a coherent line where they see that their parents are on the same page in matters of education and coexistence, but it is also important for them to understand that people can have different ideas and that dialogue and negotiation can be carried out in a civilised manner,” says the specialist. “It is normal for this to happen and it is advisable for them to realise that a disagreement does not mean stopping loving each other,” says Robles.

More information

Outside the framework of respect, opinion and dialogue, confrontations in front of children become a bad example. “When there are constant arguments with insults or shouting, children receive a relationship model from their parents that generates a lot of insecurity and fear, because they believe that they are going to separate,” Robles continues. “Children can also feel that they have to take sides with one or the other, which creates tensions in family life,” adds the specialist. “Anger, confusion, aggression, failure at school, sadness, stress, night fears or loneliness are other situations that children can experience,” explains child and adolescent psychologist Gema José.

In the event of a one-off argument, it is possible to talk about it with the children. “It is advisable to reassure them and explain to them that they will do their part to ensure that it does not happen again, because insults are not allowed and that it was not the child’s fault,” Robles continues, who issues a warning as an example: “Children can repeat this model of coexistence with other people, such as their friends or future partners.”

Whose fault is it?

Children’s guilt is another consequence of communication disagreements between parents. “If the arguments have to do with differences regarding educational issues, the children perceive that they are to blame for the situation and it can cause them a lot of discomfort. If this happens, parents should seek help, through a mediator, to change the way they manage their differences, because it can result in their children having anxiety, fear and guilt, when, in reality, it is a problem of the parents that has nothing to do with the children,” suggests Robles.

When there are constant arguments with insults or shouting, children receive a relationship model from their parents that generates a lot of insecurity and fear, because they believe that they are going to separate. skynesher (Getty Images)

Confrontation is not advisable in front of children, but neither when they are not present. “It creates a dead end that destroys the couple’s bond and family stability. Even if the children do not hear it, they will pick up on non-verbal language, silences or bad manners,” says Pilar Muñoz, a child and adolescent psychologist with more than 32,000 subscribers on her blog. YouTube channelFor her, the difference between argument and confrontation is the following: “In the first case, there is respect and it does not imply submission or obedience, but maturity and a critical spirit, which is a good model for children. Quite the opposite of what happens with tense fights.” Being aware of emotions is key to avoiding fights, she clarifies, “because if anger, fear or frustration predominate, there will be a tendency towards confrontation, which should be avoided.”

The family unit should be a safe environment in which stability exists. “It is a space where the learning of skills, behaviours and emotions that make up the personality in adult life takes place, and an environment with arguments is far from this objective,” Gema José adds. “Dialectical fights can also occur between other members of the family, such as uncles or in-laws, and the effect they have on the child is similar to when it occurs between parents,” José explains.

Here are several guidelines that the specialist mentions to keep in mind when a parental argument has occurred:

Have sincere communication adapted to the child’s age to explain that adults need to express different emotions.

When the fight has crossed the boundaries of respect, you have to explain to them that it was not a behavior that was in line with the values ​​you want to have.

Be receptive to the child’s doubts and questions and convey to him or her that love and affection continue to exist despite the dialectical fight.

Try to find an isolated space in the house if you think that an argument between adults may occur.

Be an adequate model of the ability to express and argue with respect.

Keep in mind that taking care of your children means not shouting or insulting another person in front of them, because this is an example of verbal and emotional violence.

You can follow Mamas & Papas on Facebook, X or sign up here to receive our biweekly newsletter.