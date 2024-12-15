The pace of life is becoming more and more frenetic, so when it comes to cooking, we look for quick solutions that don’t make things too messy and don’t complicate our lives too much, although if what we lack is time, Karlos Arguiñano has the solution.

Neither air fryer, nor prepared dishes, nor ultra-processed… Chef Beasaindarra, who last Thursday visited El Hormiguero to present your book 545 recipes to succeed (Grupo Planeta), explained on the Pablo Motos program his trick to always have food ready at home.

“I understand people who work all week, but it’s worth cooking at home. I don’t see the harm in buying cooked food, but it is much better to cook yourself“said the chef in his interview with Pablo Motos, providing some tricks and ensuring that there are customs that we have to change.

“90% of people threw dirty oil down the sink. There will be those who continue doing that and they won’t care, but that’s real filth“, assured the chef, like those pending accounts that we all have to change, explaining that the best way to recycle the oil is in a glass jar to then take it to a clean point.

Cook large quantities

To alleviate the lack of time in the kitchen, the chef recommends that, when we start cooking, we Let’s make it in large quantities. “You make 10 servings of lentils, which takes 10 more minutes, and then you distribute that into some tupperware and freeze it. And now you have eight days. Meatballs, instead of making eight, which is very lazy to make, you make 40 meatballs,” the cook declared on the Motorcycle program.

The cook listed a large number of dishes that can be made with this method, such as white beans, chickpeas or stewed meat, among other recipes. We just have to remember to take the tupperware out of the freezer the day before, warm it up, and that’s it!

