Argiñano, on the set of his programme, in 2021.

Arguiñano is on Twitter’s lips these days, and not because he has revealed the trick to keep the pilpil from breaking, but because a few shows ago he told a joke about dicks. More than a joke, a joke: he said that the dick is called that because it is on top of the balls. Some Twitter user saw it, pulled his hair out and ran to the phone to share his astonishment with the whole galaxy. Word spread immediately: watch out, Arguiñano has gone crazy, listen to the things he says. There was even talk that Antena 3 had censored him (a curious form of censorship, the one that allows any Twitter user to see the censored content).

It’s cute that the waves of social media’s sanctimonious swoons reach a septuagenarian cook who has been telling dirty jokes while cutting onions into julienne strips since 1989. Long before most of the Twitter users who have just discovered that this game is played were born, Arguiñano sang Loles’s rabbit (small and playful, by the way) and showed the courgettes with genital analogies, because what you eat, you grow. Too vulgar for today’s sensibilities? Well, I don’t think it’s more so than Broncano’s humour, and it’s certainly much more restrained than David de Jorge. In 2024, most entertainment stars are way ahead of the patriarch of chefs in the register of poop, ass, farts and pee. If anyone is surprised that Arguiñano talks about dicks, it’s because they don’t know who Arguiñano is. Which is a lot of not knowing.

In the times of Sesame StreetJim Henson and his team rehearsed being a hooligan with the puppets, making Kermit the Frog and Piggy talk dirty to each other. If a director had slipped a finger and one of those sessions had been broadcast, the scandal would be understandable. It would be like a child discovering his parents doing it in the living room. An entire generation would need therapy to get over the image of Kermit bouncing on Piggy. But Arguiñano has never used the off the record. She has always looked at the camera. Is a man who has been appearing daily on TV for almost 40 years seriously in danger of cancellation? If Arguiñano’s career does not enable him to say whatever he wants, who the hell is safe from the nets of the curtain?

