A 6-year-old boy shoots his teacher, who is now in serious condition, and is arrested. It happened at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, as Steve Drew, the local police chief, announced. “The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is in police custody,” Drew explained. The victim is a teacher in her 30s who was shot in the classroom. “It wasn’t an accidental shooting,” Drew said, as reported by CNN. According to the reconstruction, on Friday afternoon the boy took the gun and fired after an argument with the teacher. The woman’s condition has improved in the last few hours.