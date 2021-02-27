Vélez Sarsfield, one of the leaders of Group B of the League Cup, visits Argentinos Juniors, who began their campaign with two defeats, in one of the matches that will start the third date.

The match will be played from 9:30 p.m. at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, from Argentinos, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Paternal, will be refereed by Fernando Rapallini and televised by ESPN.

Vélez started in the best way the new tournament with wins against Newell’s (1-0) and Sarmiento (2-1) from Junín, and together with Lanús is one of the leaders of Group B.

The situation of the “Bicho” is the opposite, since Gabriel Milito’s cycle began with two defeats: first he lost in Rosario against Central (2-1) and last Sunday suffered a painful fall in the classic with Platense (1-0) in La Paternal.

Probable formations

– Argentinos Juniors: Lucas Chaves; Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Torren, Carlos Quintana and Elías Gómez; Fausto Vera; Matías Romero, Jonathan Gómez, Gabriel Florentín and Mateo Coronel; Gabriel Ávalos. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Tomás Guidara, Emiliano Amor, Luis Abram and Francisco Ortega; Pablo Galdames and Federico Mancuello; Lucas Janson, Thiago Almada and Luca Orellano; Juan Martin Lucero. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini.

Court: Diego Armando Maradona, from Argentinos Juniors.

Start time: 21.30.

TV: ESPN.