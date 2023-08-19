Despite having been crowned champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demand is always high and that is why it is currently hit by being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where it said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to return to conquer the domestic tournament of the semester, which will be the Professional League Cup, in which he will debut this weekend against Argentine Juniorsas a visitor. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is the Argentinos-River played?
Date: Sunday August 20
Location: La Paternal, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Diego Maradona Stadium
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Fernando Echenique
How can you see the Argentinos-River?
In Argentina, the match between San Lorenzo and River can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What are the latest Argentine news?
Argentinos Juniors reported that Jonathan Galván returned to Bicho and renewed his contract until 12-31-25 under the contractual productivity scheme. Kevin Mac Allister left, the most significant casualty, but a great striker like Gondou arrived.
What are the latest River news?
Demichelis no longer has Lucas Beltrán, who was sold to Fiorentina. Both Leandro González Pirez and Paulo Díaz have different injuries that prevent them from being there for their debut in the League Cup. Borja would be the replacement for “Vikingo”, while Emanuel Mammana and Ramiro Funes Mori would join the central defense.
possible formations
Argentine Jrs: Lanzillotta, Minissale, Di Cesare and VIllalba; Cabrera, Redondo, Moyano, Rodríguez and Montiel; González Metilli and Avalos.
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Nicolás De La Cruz, Nacho Fernández, Ezequiel Barco; Miguel Angel Borja.
Forecast
It will be a very even duel, with a tight 1-0 for River at the end, with a goal from Barco.
