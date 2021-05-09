Argentinos Juniors, sensation team of the Copa Libertadores 2021, will try this Sunday the difficult mission of advance round in the Professional League Cup when he receives classified Estudiantes de La Plata, who will preserve to most of your players for the quarterfinal crossing.

This match of the 13th. and last date of Zone 1 will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Paternal from 12.10, with arbitration by German Delfino and Fox Sports Premium broadcast.

El Bicho, champion of America in 1985, moves steadily through the “Group of Death” that played him in the Libertadores, which at the moment leads undefeated and with an ideal score after defeating Nacional de Montevideo, Universidad Católica de Chile and Atlético Nacional from Medellín, the last two as a visitor.

With an accumulated of nine games without losing, Argentinos will seek to reach from eighth to fourth place in Zone 1 to be credited to play the knockout stage of the LPF Cup.

Its possibilities are complex insofar as he needs to beat Estudiantes and wait for a defeat of River Plate and at least draws from Rosario Central, Racing Club and Banfield.

Students wait quietly, with the classification in their pocket, for that reason DT Ricardo Zielinski will perform eight changes at least to give break to the usual starting team.

The biggest surprise in tomorrow’s line-up will be the debut of the youthful goalkeeper Jerome Pourtau, category 2000, member of the Under 20 team led by Lionel Scaloni in the L’Alcudia Tournament, replacing the captain Mariano Andújar.

The Click (22) preserves possibilities of be awarded Zone 1, for which he must win in La Paternal and lose Colón (24) in the classic against Unión.

Probable formations:

Argentinos Juniors: Lucas Chaves; Kevin Mac Allister, Marco Di Cesare, Carlos Quintana and Lucas Villalba; Matías Romero and Fausto Vera; Javier Cabrera, Matías Pisano and Gabriel Carabajal; Emanuel Herrera. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Students (La Plata): Jerónimo Pourtau; Leonardo Godoy, Mauricio Guzmán, Nazareno Colombo and Bruno Valdez; Manuel Castro, Jorge Rodríguez or David Ayala, Iván Gómez and Lucas Rodríguez; Mauro Díaz and Leandro Díaz. DT: Ricardo Zielinski.

Referee: Germán Delfino.

Stadium: Argentinos Juniors.

Start time: 12:10.

TV: Fox Sports Premium.