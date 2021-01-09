Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors meet today Saturday, January 9, in a new match for Date 5 of the Championship Zone A of the Diego Maradona Cup, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Paternal.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of Fernando Espinoza, the meeting between Argentinos y Boca will be held from 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live through Fox Sports Premium (Channel 123 of Cablevisión and 604 of DirecTV) and online by streaming on Fox Play.

You can also follow the minute by minute through the Clarín website.

Argentinos Jrs. – Mouth: possible formations

The 11 of Argentinos Jrs.: Lucas Chaves; Jonathan Sandoval, Miguel Torrén, Carlos Quintana and Kevin MacAllister; Franco Ibarra, Vera, Diego Sosa and Matías Romero or Gabriel Florentín; Gabriel Hauche and Juan Pucheta. DT: Diego Dabove.

The 11 of Boca Juniors: Agustín Rossi; Julio Buffarini, Carlos Zambrano, Gastón Ávila and Emmanuel Más; Alan Varela, Nicolás Capaldo or Diego González, Exequiel Zeballos and Edwin Cardona; Mauro Zárate and Ramón Ábila. DT; Miguel Angel Russo.

Fixture, results and standings

On the Clarín website, in addition to being able to follow the match minute by minute live, you can also check the schedules and results of the rest of the matches on the date and the Diego Maradona Cup standings.