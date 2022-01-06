Grêmio announced this Wednesday (5) the hiring of midfielder Martín Benítez. The Argentine arrives at Tricolor do Morumbi with a loan agreement until the end of 2022, with a purchase option.

Martín Benítez is another #Tricolor Reinforcement for the 2022 season! The Argentine attacking midfielder comes from Independiente, having passed through Vasco and São Paulo. WELCOME, EL LOBO! #ElLoboTricolor Read more at: https://t.co/npBFVmv0GQ pic.twitter.com/u6n34bPaxZ — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) January 5, 2022

The 27-year-old player, who was revealed by Independiente (Argentina), has already played for Vasco da Gama and São Paulo in Brazil.

Voice booster

Another team to present a new face this Wednesday was Ceará, which guaranteed the loan of side Victor Luís, who played last season for Palmeiras.

VICTOR LUIS IS BACK! The lateral, who was at Palmeiras, is back at Vozão. Welcome! Learn more at https://t.co/osFJhynttA#CearáSC #voice pic.twitter.com/kkAJH8yjqU — Ceará Sporting Club | Kanal Team (@CearaSC) January 5, 2022

This is the player’s second spell at Vozão, the team he defended in the 2015 season. Victor Luís’ link with the People’s Team is on loan, valid until the end of 2022.

