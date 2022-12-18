The Argentine community in the Region of Murcia, made up of 1,476 people, celebrated in style the title won by Scaloni’s team in the World Cup final against France. The epicenter of the party was located in the capital, where half a thousand Argentines took the intersection of La Redonda with Alfonso X to celebrate in style the success of their country in the World Cup in Qatar, once the penalty shootout was over.

In the Casa Argentina de Murcia, many Argentines gathered to watch the game and all of them then rushed towards the center of Murcia, to tour the most central streets blowing whistles, drums and, of course, the horn of their vehicles. They did not stop singing until late at night. There was also a lot of partying at the Zig Zag entertainment center, as well as in the city’s Argentinian restaurants.