The large-scale reform package of the right-wing radical new Argentine President Javier Milei passed its first hurdle in parliament on Friday. After a three-day marathon session, it approved the 'general principle' of the plan, without going into detail on sensitive issues such as the privatization of state-owned enterprises and the transfer of part legislative power to the government.
