with picturePresenter Jochem van Gelder has received a wish for success from an unexpected source on the eve of the Netherlands-Argentina match at the World Cup. The Argentinian model who stole his heart last summer The perfect picture surprised him with a selfie.

The 59-year-old Van Gelder was suddenly a little boy again in the final of the photography show when it turned out that he was allowed to do a fashion photo shoot in Argentina with model Vanina Paterno. Three models were allowed to choose themselves with which of the remaining celebrities they wanted to do their shoot and Vanina immediately pointed to Jochem. It almost melted on the spot.

"It's a gift from heaven," he said. ,,A fantastically beautiful woman." Then the shooting had yet to begin. ,,With photo one I was like: this is already more beautiful than I could ever have imagined", said Jochem. He became more and more enthusiastic. ,,You have a beautiful dress and body, how can I see more of it?" he asked at one point. For the photo, of course.

Jochem van Gelder was very charmed by Vanina. © RTL



It sounded more dubious than it actually was; due to the editing and the comments of presenter and voice-over Tijl Beckand, Van Gelder only looked like an adolescent in love. ,,Guys, I’m there”, Tijl joked, supposedly frustrated as the fifth wheel on the car.

Jochem received an 8.5 from the jury for his photo and won the assignment. Presenter Maurice Lede eventually won the season. Model Paterno thanked Jochem and the team of the RTL 4 show after the recordings for their kindness. ‘I felt very comfortable and had such a great time!’ she wrote on Instagram.

Tijl Beckand felt like a fifth wheel on the car, he joked. © RTL



Five months after the broadcast, Jochem and the model from Lanús are still in contact. Her home country plays against the Dutch tonight and although Vanina hopes that the Argentinians win, she turns out to be sporty. "A message from Argentina from my amazing final model Vanina," Jochem writes on social media with the selfie she sent him. On it she wears the colors of the Argentine flag and poses next to Lionel Messi, but: "All the best to both teams," she wrote. 'How fun!' concludes Jochem.



Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: