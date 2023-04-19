Maradona died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60 in a private home 25 kilometers northwest of the capital Buenos Aires, a few weeks after undergoing brain surgery. Medical experts say gross mistakes have been made in the home care of one of the greatest footballers of all time. Maradona had been in poor health for a long time, but still worked as a trainer of the Argentinian football club Gimnasia y Esgrima from La Plata.

The eight suspects, including Leopoldo Luque, Maradona’s personal physician, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, are charged with negligent homicide. They face prison sentences ranging from 8 to 25 years. A medical panel of 20 experts investigating Maradona’s death previously said he had received inadequate medical care, had been neglected and had suffered for a long time before dying of a heart attack.

The suspects had appealed against the serious charge, but the appeals court in San Isidro is sticking to that. There is no date yet for the trial, because the defendants can still appeal to the court of cassation of the province of Buenos Aires.

Yet there were also windfalls for personal physician Luque and psychiatrist Cosachov. According to the appeals court, there is no evidence that Luque would have forged Maradona’s signature. The same court also did not consider it sufficiently proven that Cosachov had drawn up a statement that Maradona was mentally healthy enough to work as a trainer of his football club, without actually visiting the former football star. These charges will therefore be kept out of court.

