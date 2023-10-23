Speaking to supporters, La Libertad candidate Avanza said that his coalition managed to “challenge Kirchnerism at the polls”

Libertarian candidate Javier Milei, from the right-wing coalition La Libertad Avanza, said that this Sunday’s election (22.Oct.2023) was the “most important of the last 100 years” in the country. He will contest the 2nd presidential round against the current Argentine Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) on November 19.

According to Milei, Argentines will now have to choose between Kirchnerism or “freedom”stating that the government of former president Cristina Kirchner, current vice-president of Alberto Fernández, was the “the worst thing that happened to Argentina”. The libertarian spoke at the Hotel Libertador, in Buenos Aires.

“For 100 years, we lived through a brutal decadence, which Kirchnerism took care of deepening to enrich itself at our expense”, the libertarian told supporters this Sunday (Oct 22). “If all of us who want change don’t work together, they will maintain control of this country,” he stated.

Watch the speech, in Spanish (10min45s):

The candidate, who received 30% of the votes, highlighted that, in “only 2 years”, your coalition achieved “challenging Kirchnerism at the polls”.

“What we have achieved is historically significant for liberalism. It’s impressive what we’ve built in such a short time.”

Milei spoke again about ending the privileges of what she calls the “political caste”, stating that “an election has never been so clear”. He said it is possible “liberal future” and what is the “best choice” for liberalism in the country.

“They will say that we came here to end rights. Don’t get confused, we came to end privileges”, declared the candidate.

With 95.54% of ballots counted by 11pm this Sunday (October 22, 2023), Massa had 36.58% of the votes and Milei, 30.04%, according to data of the country’s National Electoral Directorate.

Here is the partial result:

