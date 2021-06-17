Within the files of the Uruguay national team, there are names of some Argentine players who became naturalized and had the privilege of living from within how the Garra Charrúa. There were also coaches.
Next, we review five cases of coaches and soccer players born in Argentina who defended Uruguay:
In his stage as a professional player, the former Racing and San Lorenzo sand nationalized Uruguayan and raised the America Cup 1987, where he played seven games.
Between 1954 and 1959, the ex-footballer from Rosario Central served as a footballer for the Uruguay National Team. He participated in the 1954 World Cup: 4PJ, 3 goals and 4th place.
He was born in Junín, Argentina, but he was the greatest idol on the other side of the pond: at Nacional (URU). Despite being summoned by the Argentine national team, he was later nationalized and He played, among other things, Copa América 1945 with Uruguay.
From Tandil, Argentina, emerged the -for many- the best goalkeeper in the history of Uruguay. He played 4 Copa América (raised the trophy in 2011) and 3 World Cups. 118 games played with the diver Charrúa.
The player who won the World Cup the most times with the Argentine National Team (2) directed Uruguay between 1999 and 2001. He resigned in the middle of the qualifying rounds of World 2002.
