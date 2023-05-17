Young Argentines during a climate change protest, in Buenos Aires, on September 25, 2020. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (Reuters)

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

On March 15, 2019, thousands of young people from more than 70 countries around the world took to the streets to demand concrete measures from governments to stop the advance of climate change. Inspired by movement Fridays for future that since 2018 has been carried out by the Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, in Buenos Aires, as in 1,200 other cities around the globe, the generation that sees its future threatened expressed for the first time and categorically the need to promote urgent public policies to protect the environment . Four years later, these young people who have grown up aware of the perpetual economic crisis in their country and also the environmental crisis are already promoting laws and have become protagonists in the discussion about the climate crisis.

“It was crazy”. This is how Nicole Becker (22) remembers the organization of the movement’s first protest Fridays for future in Buenos Aires. She was 18 years old when in 2019 she began to read about the youth protests that Thunberg was leading in Europe and was intrigued by why people her age had information that she did not access. She began to investigate until she came to a UN cycle that launched a stark conclusion: “Climate change is a human rights issue.”

The “Fridays for the Future” protests were the seed of a movement that today promotes laws and public policies in Argentina and is carried out by the generation centennial: young people born between 1995 and 2010, the first 100% digital natives, who observe an exhausted productive system and ask for a transition to a new economic model.

Argentine activist Nicole Becker (right) with Greta Thunberg. Courtesy

“What has changed the most in these years is that the issue is on the agenda, there is pressure for laws such as Environmental Education (passed in 2021) or the Yolanda law (of 2020) to come out, so that officials are trained on the subject environment, or the one that provides for minimum budgets for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation,” Becker, a law student and co-founder of the movement, told América Futura. Youth for the climatea group that emerged in 2019 that fights to reverse the effects of the climate crisis.

A crisis that exacerbates others

Young Argentine environmentalists believe that the narrative about climate change must be changed. “This crisis exacerbates existing crises and makes their worst impacts fall more virulently among the most vulnerable sectors in economic and social terms,” ​​reasons Bruno Rodríguez, a member of the Center for the Implementation of Public Policies for Equity and Growth, an organization non profit. At 22, Rodríguez is the author of the book The generation awakensand he was another of the founders of Youth for Climate and in 2019 he came to speak before the UN on climate change together with Greta Thunberg.

The young Political Science student at the University of Buenos Aires cites a report by the International Panel of Experts on Climate Change and affirms that there is a “disproportionate distribution” in the environmental crisis: “The countries that contributed the least to creating the situation are, contradictorily , those who will suffer the most from the effects. Argentina is part of this club. This is a social issue where there is a deep geopolitical injustice between developed countries and those that are developing”. “Environmental violence is also the fact that there are families that have to endure extreme heat waves living in overcrowded shacks, with tin roofs and walls that are falling apart,” he points out.

Argentine activist Bruno Rodríguez during a demonstration. Courtesy

This is an unresolved debate: how do care for the environment and a productive perspective coexist, in a country marked by successive economic crises, high levels of indebtedness, dollar restrictions, high levels of poverty and a productive matrix associated with the exploitation of natural resources? For Rodríguez, the discussion should take place around the transition towards a model that generates economic growth without attacking the environmental component. For this reason, he proposes a regulation that establishes a collection scheme for hydrocarbon production that finances the development of renewable energies.

“There is a tension between development and environment”

“It is a very regional debate. The discussion in the United States, the main responsible for climate change, is not the same as in a Latin American country with 40% poor people. There is a tension and a contradiction between development and the environment, we must not lie to ourselves. Today the Argentine economy is sustained by the exploitation of natural resources, it cannot be claimed that, based on environmental criteria, the activity of the exporting complexes is cancelled, because we are left without a country, but we do have to think about productive transition strategies”.

The environmental problem associated with human rights is not minor in a region like Latin America, with countries like Mexico, Colombia, Honduras or Brazil leading the list of murdered activists. But in addition, in 2022 the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the Special Rapporteur on Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights published a resolution that recognizes that climate change constitutes one of the greatest threats to the full enjoyment of present and future generations for the health of ecosystems and of all the species that inhabit the planet.

For Federico Pellegrino, coordinator of the Climate Change Department of the NGO Eco House, the world is going through a climate crisis that has gained speed in recent years and has entered a regressive spiral with worse consequences and major causes. “The speed of the changes means that the ecosystems do not adapt and that is why people’s quality of life worsens and resources begin to become scarce,” explains the 23-year-old, also a Political Science student.

For this reason, Pellegrino believes that it is essential to advance in the signing of the Escazú Agreement, a treaty signed by twenty Latin American and Caribbean countries that links the environmental crisis with human rights and that seeks the creation of access rights to information and Justice.

Argentine activist Federico Pellegrino delivers a speech during a demonstration. Courtesy

Laws and public policies to curb climate change

The young people interviewed by América Futura agree that Argentina must enact a law that protects wetlands, ecosystems that represent around 22% of the territory and where in the last three years fires have spread in those territories to expand the agricultural frontier. The norm, which has been stopped in the Argentine parliament, would create minimum budgets for the care and repair of environmental damage and would establish which productive activities can be carried out and which cannot.

Pellegrino also emphasizes that an Access to Land law should be dealt with that grants loans to 2,000 families so that they can access land where they can produce healthy food that they can market. “We have to discuss what to do with land that is not used today, where food can be produced that will be cheaper for the population and healthier,” he says.

In addition, they believe that a law on Packaging with Social Inclusion should be discussed so that companies that make profits from putting plastic bottles on the market bear the environmental cost. “It guarantees a minimum floor of dignity for the cartoneros, who work in very poor conditions and when they do it in garbage dumps they put their health at risk,” explains Pellegrino.

Looking back, Becker remembers the feeling of anguish at the first march against climate change in Buenos Aires. “There was a need to do something, we knew we could have a leading role.” Four years later, he reasons: “If I didn’t have hope that things could be changed, I wouldn’t have motivation.”

For Rodríguez, there is no alternative but to fight. “The consequence of climate change is a future on fire, it is what we are inheriting,” he laments, although he adds optimism: “We are a fundamental political subject, we will live an uncertain future built on decisions that we did not make. It must be given new meaning, young people have a lot to contribute ”.