Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 4:48 pm

About 35.4 million Argentine voters will go to the polls this Sunday for the national primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (Paso). Voting is mandatory for anyone between the ages of 18 and 70. As in Brazil, people aged 16 and over are allowed to vote.

The election defines the candidates who will contest the general elections of October 22 for the presidency of the country, in addition to 24 vacancies for senators and 130 seats for deputies. Buenos Aires will elect the largest number of deputies: 35.

As in Brazil, the Argentine Congress is bicameral. In the neighboring country, there are 257 deputies elected for four-year terms, with elections every two years. So half the House is changing now.

In the case of senators, there are 72 vacancies in six-year terms, with renewal also every two years. Therefore, there are only 24 vacancies.

The primaries filter who will be the candidates of the election that will effectively grant the vacancies to the new public representatives. It works like this: to run for the October elections, it is necessary to reach or exceed 1.5% of the valid votes cast in the district for the category in dispute.

The primaries require the same logistics as the general elections, as reported by the public news agency screen. The works of transporting ballot boxes, for example, are the responsibility of the National Electoral Directorate and the country’s Post Office. There are 106 thousand ballot boxes in 17 thousand authorized locations. Transport crosses places, for example mountains and areas isolated by rivers in the most remote places in the country. For this, they even have transportation of 60 mules, 52 tractors and 15 boats.