Thousands of frenzied Argentines took to the streets in the Argentine capital after the victory over the Orange. They are confidently looking forward to the remainder of the tournament in Qatar. Croatia awaits on Tuesday.

After the final penalty, Argentines hung out of their windows en masse to celebrate the victory. Screams were heard everywhere and Argentine football commentators had lost their voices. Violently emotional, they did their best to report something after the final whistle.

Within minutes, the streets of many neighborhoods in the Argentine capital filled up. Busy honking, the cars are currently moving through Buenos Aires. “Vamos Messi, vamos Messi”, it sounds everywhere.

‘Win not jumps is a Briton’

After every game won so far, thousands of Argentinian fans gather around the Obelisco, a monument located on Avenida 9 de Julio, one of the widest avenues in the world. The fact that it is now raining hard and thunderstorms does not seem to stop the football fanatics. "Whoever doesn't jump is a Briton", it sounds through the rain. That is a reference to the war against England for the Falklands Islands (which are called Las Malvinas in Argentina) in 1982.

Nerves, drama and joy

The Argentinian media are of course lyrical about La Albiceleste, the national football team that defeated the Orange via penalties. The Argentine sports newspaper Olé has no shortage of superlatives to qualify their country’s winnings. ,,There is a team that plays with a soul. It is a team that makes your heart beat faster. This is a team that will do anything for the national jersey. What a way to reach the final four!” The newspaper La Nación talks about ‘nerves, drama and joy. A waterfall of emotions.’ According to daily newspaper Clarin, Lionel Messi has shown ‘magical leadership’ tonight – but actually throughout the entire tournament.