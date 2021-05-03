The impact of the pandemic on consumer habits is no longer news: greater digitization of expenses, more focused consumption, boom in online commerce. To this combo, a new variable was added, for the first time in the last first quarter of this year, the use of cash dropped, while debit card payments picked up momentum.

The data comes from the latest Prisma Means of Payment Index, which measures the use that Argentines make of credit, debit and prepaid cards. “In the first quarter, the increase in the use of debit cards accelerated and the credit card stabilized. The irruption of the pandemic catapulted the use of the debit card, which grew 33% in the annual comparison, gaining space for cash”, Commented Julián Ballarino, Head of Institutional Relations at Prisma Medios de Pago.

Prisma’s report shows not only that expenses with debit card grew almost 8% from the last quarter of last year, but also an exponential leap from before the start of the pandemic: the number of transactions with these plastics grew more than 32% from the first three months of 2020.

Making cash continues to be what a good part of Argentine society does the most and this is seen in that almost 51% of the operations made with debit were made to obtain banknotes: 48.54% of the movements of these plastics correspond to ATM withdrawals, while 3.15% to the use of the cash withdrawal service in shops. However, this global number shows a slowdown trend in the demand for physical money: in the last quarter of 2020, the sum of these operations accounted for almost 56% of transactions made with plastics.

One of the reasons for the decline in the use of ATMs to withdraw cash is in the increase in daily limits that took place during the pandemic: users make fewer withdrawals but for a higher amount.

Meanwhile, shopping in stores with a debit card they grew almost 5 points in the last three months than what had been registered in the last quarter of 2020, to total 48.31% of transactions.

Meanwhile, the use of credit card, which collapsed at the start of the pandemic and had begun to recover late last year, decreased its growth in the first months of this year. Although almost 60% of credit payments are due to purchases made in one payment, the search for financing in installments continues to be one of the engines when making these operations: 38.96% of credit operations are to pay more than once.

The Now plans, especially the longer-term ones, explain these movements to a greater extent: if the Now 12 and the Now 18, represent 66.77% of operations with this subsidized financing.

The index is prepared once every three months from the beginning of 2020 based on the data that the company sees with its own movements, contrasted with general market data.

