For many workers, 2020 will go down in history as the year of the pandemic and remote work. And while it is a blessing for some because of the comfort that this implies, for others it has become a real family problem: a recent study indicates that, although the majority got used to this modality, the demand is greater than in the office.

On March 19, 2020, the ASPO (Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation) began due to the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

This situation generated that around 3 million Argentine workers They will leave their offices, their desks and spaces, the team meetings, the meeting in the kitchen, the after office and will begin to work virtually from their homes.

42% worked more hours than when they went to the office. Xinhua / Martin Zabala

Almost a year after the so-called massive Home Office, Adecco Argentina conducted a study with more than 3,700 workers to find out how they adapted, what help they received from their employers and what they expect from this new work format that, it seems, is here to stay.

In the first months of the quarantine, one of the biggest complications of the new modality was excessive teleworking and the impossibility (in many cases) of being able to cut with the work routine.

42% worked longer hours than when he went to the office. After almost a year, this trend was reversed since at present 51% said they had gotten used to it and he accommodated his times so that he did not work more than when he was in the office.

However, longer working hours than in “normal” remain for almost 38% of those who participated in the survey.

With regard to working at home with the boys, 19% admitted that at the beginning it was difficult but that with the passage of time they all adapted and it ended up working.

13% considered that, beyond everything, it affects people’s labor productivity; while for another 10% of those consulted it does not affect at all. Faced with this query, the rest of the people preferred not to answer.

58% of those consulted assured that in The companies where they work will continue the home office modality During 2021, 17% remarked that they return to the office, while 25% explained that there is still no decision made in this regard.

58% of those consulted assured that the Home Office modality will continue in the companies where they work.

In addition, 91% of those consulted said not having received any help from your employer for the payment of Internet, electricity or some other service. However, despite this, half would be very happy to be able to work under the hybrid model of some days at the office and others at home.

Almost 57% of those consulted, despite the year they have been working from home, they continue to consider it as a benefit, while 32% consider that it is no longer so, given that it is their way of working.

56% said that their economic situation worsened since the pandemic arrived, while for 33% of Argentines it remains the same. While for 10% it is better than before the arrival of Covid-19 in the country.

Many Argentines, in addition to readjusting their lives to the new modality, also had to readjust their homes. 62% said they could do it correctly, while 38% could not do so due to various factors: economic, lack of space and other situations.

In this regard, it can also be noted that 72% you did not receive any help from your employer to equip your workplace. Only 28% were lucky enough to receive chairs, desks, computers or some financial help to acquire equipment, furniture or meet some other need.

SL