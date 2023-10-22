More than 40 million Argentine voters go to the polls this Sunday (22), in a historic vote to define the next head of the Casa Rosada for the next four years.

Currently, the country is facing a deep economic crisis, with poverty levels above 40%, record inflation that already exceeds 138% and a strong devaluation of the local currency, the Argentine peso.

According to the newspaper La Nationthis is the main factor that should influence the result of the first round of this weekend’s presidential elections.

Another fear of presidential candidates is abstaining from voting. In the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (paso), only 69% of voters went to the polls, the second lowest record since the return of democracy in 1983.

Among the five candidates with the possibility of voting, there are three who stand out in the electoral race: the winner of the August primaries, the libertarian Javier Milei; the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa; and Patricia Bullrich, former Minister of Security in Mauricio Macri’s government.

The newspaper La Nation carried out an analysis comparing 12 recent polls on the elections, released this month. In 11 of them, economist Milei appears as the favorite, with projections ranging from 35.5% to 33%. In just one of the polls, carried out by a Brazilian institute, Massa leads, with 30.6% of voting intentions (link).

Despite the different projections, voting is still uncertain and could lead to a second round, scheduled to take place on November 19th.

The main names considered to contest a second vote are the libertarian Milei, with proposals to dollarize the Argentine economy and “do away with” the Central Bank, and Massa, a Peronist who is supported by the government of Alberto Fernández and the country’s left-wing parties .

How do elections work?

In Argentina, the electoral process begins before the official elections to choose a new leadership, with the country’s caucuses, better known as Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO).

This first vote serves as a “popular thermometer”, in which coalitions define the main candidates capable of representing the parties. If a coalition does not reach 1.5% of the votes, it is left out of the electoral race.

The Argentine caucuses took place on August 13, when the libertarian Javier Milei emerged as a great surprise when he emerged victorious, with more than 30% of the votes.

After this first stage, official elections take place, mandatory for people aged between 18 and 70 and with the possibility of two rounds.

In Argentina, a candidate can win in the first round if they reach at least 45% of the votes or 40% with a difference of more than ten percentage points in relation to the second place candidate.

If none of the candidates meets these requirements, the two most voted candidates compete in a second round, in which whoever obtains a simple majority of votes wins.

Voters also choose at this time the candidates who will run for the Mercosur Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. In total, there are 130 deputies and 24 senators, in addition to the governors of Buenos Aires and Entre Rios.

Those elected will take office on December 10, for a four-year term, until December 2027, replacing the current head of the Casa Rosada, the Peronist Alberto Fernández.

Buenos Aires on the “radar” of candidates

Faced with the supposed favoritism indicated by opinion polls, Milei seeks to attract the vote of anti-Kirchnerist and undecided voters, who are divided between the proposals presented by the main candidates.

In the final phase of the campaign, the libertarian has prioritized his political strategy in Buenos Aires, where more than 13 million voters live and his coalition A Liberdade Avança came in third place in Paso, with 24.52% of votes.

Strategic districts in the interior of the country are also on the candidate’s radar, who wants to reach at least the 40% of votes needed to win in the first round. With that percentage guaranteed, he could more easily focus on gaining the ten-point gap over Massa and Bullrich.

The country’s current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, is pinning his hopes on the capital, where he received approximately 3 million votes in the primaries and accounts for 44% of the party’s votes across the country.

The União pela Pátria candidate is supported by the current Peronist government and brings together several left-wing parties in Argentina.

Massa was surprised by the northern region of the country, where there was a sharp drop in votes for the coalition, compared to previous elections. Patagonia was one of the Kirchnerist strongholds that saw the “Milei phenomenon” change the electoral dynamics in the primaries. Despite this, there is an expectation from Peronism of a turnaround in the stronghold.

The third most voted in the Argentine caucuses was Patricia Bullrich, who joined Maurício Macri’s government as Minister of Security and is now trying to win the country’s main seat.

Buenos Aires is an essential electoral college for Bullrich, who saw his coalition, Together for Change, come in 2nd place, with 38.6% of the votes.

Other strategic regions in which the candidate is seeking support are Santa Fé, Mendoza and Córdoba, districts that supported Milei in the primaries.