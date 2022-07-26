Residents of the city of Las Parejas, Argentina, found several $100 bills hidden in a discarded wardrobe that was in an open-air dump.

After finding the “treasure”, they posted photos on social media celebrating the find.

Preliminary reports say more than $75,000 was found in an open-air dump after an employee working there tripped over the furniture where the money was hidden.

