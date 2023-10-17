Argentines face lack of food and high prices in markets

Less than a week before the presidential elections in Argentina, the population is facing a new rise in food prices in the country, which have increased by 25% to 30% in some sectors.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, last week was marked by a lack of products on store shelves and, for 72 hours, some places had no prices displayed. “Now, we receive lists with increases of between 25 and 30% in cold cuts, beers, chocolates, cheeses, soft drinks and dairy breads”, said the employee of a store in Buenos Aires.

According to the woman, who did not want to be identified, some goods have doubled in price this month. “Sugar went from 620 Argentine pesos (around R$8.90) to 1,200 pesos (R$17.25), and lentils, from 400 pesos (R$5.75) to more than 1,000 pesos (R$14 )”, he said.

The owner of another establishment stated that in recent days he has received widespread increases of between 10% and 15% “on almost all products in his store: tobacco, soft drinks, cigarettes and reams of paper”.

In addition to consumers, establishment owners report that they also suffer the consequences of the shortage of many basic consumer products, as a result of the Fair Price program, created by Alberto Fernández’s government to contain inflation. The measure prevents price increases of more than 5% per month, which leads many traders to remove goods from the shelves to avoid losing money.

According to Clarinsome of the products most lacking in markets are soft drinks, beers, milk, yogurts, coffee and teas.

The latest data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) shows that the consumer price index (IPC) in Argentina reached 138.3% in 12 months when measured in September. In nine months, accumulated inflation reached 103.2%.

Presidential elections

On the 22nd, Argentine voters will participate in the presidential elections to define the new head of the Casa Rosada.

The main names vying for the position are the current Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, supported by Alberto Fernández’s government; the libertarian Javier Milei, winner of the August primaries and leader in the main opinion polls in the country; and the former Minister of Security during the government of Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich.