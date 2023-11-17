This Friday, Argentines began the reflection period for the second round of the presidential elections next Sunday, in which it will be decided between the ruling party Sergio Massa and the opponent Javier Milei who will govern the South American country from next December 10.

From 8:00 a.m. local time, it is prohibited to carry out proselytizing acts and disseminate campaign notices through the mass media, in addition to the sale of alcoholic beverages and public shows outdoors or in closed venues and theatrical and sporting events during the Sunday.

The Argentine Minister of Economy and official candidate, Sergio Massa, and the libertarian deputy Javier Milei took advantage until the end to ask voters for support in the media and social networks.

All ban restrictions apply up to three hours after closing.The voting centers at 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday.



A total of 35.8 million voters are eligible to go to the polls in these elections, in which a winner is declared by simple majority.

In the first round, held on October 22, Massa, from the ruling Peronist front Unión por la Patria, obtained 36.78 percent of the votes and Milei, leader of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza, obtained 29. 99 percent.

Suffrage is mandatory in Argentina for citizens between 18 and 70 years old and optional for those over that age and for adolescents aged 16 and 17, as well as for residents abroad.

EFE