Mexico.- The Mexican boxer, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is involved in controversy, after he exploded against the Argentine star, Lionel Messi for allegedly disrespecting Mexico and the tricolor team.

It was as a result of this that the fans of the world of boxing and football who undertook the task of creating an application to avoid a possible confrontation between the soccer player from Rosario, Leo Messi and the tapatio Saul Alvarez.

This platform was named by its creators as (MESSIMETRAL), and is designed to show in real time the distance between the two athletes.

At the moment the Messimetral indicates that there is a risk “LOW” that Canelo Álvarez and Messi have a fight, since the number 10 of the Argentine team is in Qatar, while the boxer remains in Zapopan, Mexico.

It should be remembered that, in previous days, Canelo Álvarez tweeted a threat against Messi assuring that only “God” could save him from not finding him.

“They saw Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????… Ask God that he doesn’t find me!!”, wrote the boxer 12 times champion of the string.