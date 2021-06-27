The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, was criticized a few weeks ago after citing, in an unsuccessful way, an alleged phrase by the Mexican writer Octavio Paz –which is actually from the Argentine composer Lito Nebbia– stating that “the Mexicans come from the Indians, the Brazilians from the jungle and the Argentines arrived in boats.”

Much of the current population in Argentina has a European origin, although there are also indigenous people and Afro-descendants. Although most have Spanish and Italian genes, there are also descendants of Poles, Russians, Croats, British, Germans, Turks, and a broad Jewish community.

Did they actually arrive by boats? Although Argentina was founded as a former viceroyalty of Spain, an article in the current Constitution allowed millions of Europeans to populate the southern tip of the continent.

A Spanish viceroyalty like any other … but with less population

The extreme south of Latin America was inhabited by various indigenous groups such as Quechuas (Incas), Guaraníes, Mapuches and other minority tribes such as the Tobas, querandíes and wichís.

Although Américo Vespucio and Vicente Yáñez Pinzón had already traveled the region previously, he is the explorer Juan Díaz de Solís the first European to enter the expedition of present-day Argentina in 1516, sailing on the Río de Plata before the Portuguese navigator Fernando de Magallanes crossed the southern waters.

However, it was until 1527 when the first European settlement was installed in the region, with the construction of the Fort Sancti Spiritus —In charge of the Venetian navigator Sebastián Gaboto– on the banks of the Paraná River, in the current province of Santa Fe. With the first settlement small towns would be founded in the region as Asuncion –the capital of Paraguay–, Santiago del Estero, Córdoba and Buenos Aires, which would be integrated into the Viceroyalty of Peru.

After the Spanish conquest throughout the American region, which led to the “demographic catastrophe” of the indigenous – who were murdered or who died of the diseases brought by Europeans– The Spanish Crown decided to send African slaves to extract and produce the goods of the New World.

It is until 1776 with the arrival of King Carlos III that it is determined separate the region of the Viceroyalty of Peru to found the Viceroyalty of Río de la Plata, It mainly occupied the northern and central region of present-day Argentina and Uruguay, due to the wide extension that complicated its administration from Lima.

Although the new region was created, the Portuguese made expeditions to expand the territory of present-day Brazil at the end of the 18th century. The population in the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata for the year 1800 had only 551 thousand inhabitants, eleven times less than in New Spain, which at that time was close to 6 million people.

After the Napoleonic invasion of 1808, the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata took the same position as the other regions administered by Spain: the return of Fernando VII as monarch. However, they also led to the power dispute between the Creoles and the peninsulares.

The then viceroy, Baltasar Hidalgo de Cisneros He sought to prevent the news of Napoleon’s conquest of Spain from reaching the Río de la Plata, which was being disseminated in newspapers in the region. However, one of these publications came into the hands of Juan José Castelli and Manuel Belgrano —One of the heroes of Argentine independence– where they spread the news and it bordered on the May Revolution of 1810.

The independence process of the now called United Provinces of the Río de la Plata would last until 1820 although it was officially decreed on July 9, 1816. However, during the following decades, internal conflicts were unleashed between the regions –who disagreed with the form of government– and that they would not end until the presidency of Bartolomé Miter with the reunification in 1861.

The Constitution of 1853, the “key to success” of European migration to Argentina

Between 1880 and 1950, millions of Europeans came to Argentina due to two main factors: the migratory wave that occurred from Europe to America —With the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay as main destinations– and Article 25 of the current Constitution of the country, which facilitated the arrival of migrants.

Article 25 established that «el Federal government will promote European immigration; and it may not restrict, limit or impose any tax on the entry into Argentine territory of foreigners who bring for the purpose of working the land, improving industries, and introducing and teaching science and the arts.».

After the reunification of the country with Miter —Which had Italian and Greek origins-, millions of Italians and Spaniardsas well as thousands of Jews, French, Germans, Russians, Poles, British, Austro-Hungarians (now Croats) and Armenians they came to Buenos Aires to settle both in the cities for erect buildings and railway lines, as well as cultivating the fertile fields of the Argentine pampas, which were in the hands of the indigenous people.

.Although originally only the migration of Europeans was facilitated, in the end they also allowed the arrival of thousands from the Ottoman Empire, present-day Turkey and much of Syria. It is estimated that more than 6.6 million migrants arrived in Argentina during the end of the 19th century and the middle of the 20th century.

However, the great migratory wave displaced both the indigenous people of the region and those of African descent, to the degree of making them invisible in the history of the country, compared to Brazil, which has a large black, Amerindian, and even mestizo population with Europeans.

While the Amerindians were concentrated in various regions of the country —Mainly in the north and south of the country– Afro-Argentines ended up in miscegenation and diluting their presence before Europeans, who settled mainly in Buenos Aires and the center of the country.

In the early years of the 20th century, Argentina was one of the most developed countries on the planet –that even surpassed various European countries-; migration facilitated both the production of raw materials, as well as a huge economic boost in the region.

European migration falls, but Asian and Latin American migration increases

After various political crises in Argentina, such as the Infamous Decade of 1930 —Where President Hipólito was overthrown Yrigoyen and a fascist dictatorship was imposed– and the arrival to the government of Juan Domingo Perón —Of a social populist cut and the main political current of the country– as well as the crisis of 1929, the end of the Second World War and the economic growth of Europe, European migration gradually declined around the 1950s.

For 30 years, migration in Argentina was even more limited after the consequent political crises derived from alternations between democratic governments and dictatorships and the economic crises in the country. However, Latin American migrants to the country began to increase in the 1980s.

Thousands of Paraguayans, Bolivians, Peruvians, Venezuelans and Chileans began to migrate to the country mainly for economic and political reasons. In the case of Venezuela, this is part of the migration crisis which began in 2013 after the country’s economic debacle.

There has also been an increase in migration of Chinese —Which began to arrive in 1990– and that have outnumbered the Japanese and Korean communities that arrived decades ago. In the case of Mexicans, there has not been an exponential increase of migrants to Argentina, although there are communities.

However, after the economic crisis of 2001 and the current one that began in 2018, Argentines have also become a migratory group, where the vast majority have returned to Europe and others have moved to other nations, the United States or Australia.

Despite the economic and political crises, as well as the invisibility of indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants, migration in Argentina ended up being a success story, where they became a depopulated nation to currently have 45 million inhabitants, being the fourth most populous country in Latin America, behind Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

dmr