On the night of Saturday, April 1, the Federal Police rescued four Argentine workers in conditions analogous to slavery, in the municipality of Nova Petrópolis, in Rio Grande do Sul. Among the workers, who cut firewood on a rural property, there was a minor.

The PF, military police and Ministry of Labor inspectors went to the property after receiving information that workers had been abandoned by their employers and were without resources for food and accommodation.

On the property, the workers were camped in the woods, in unhealthy conditions, without drinking water, without bathrooms or electricity and completely unassisted.

A man, who was responsible for the activities, was arrested in flagrante delicto for being reduced to a condition analogous to that of a slave, provided for in article 149 of the Penal Code.

The report was unable to get in contact with the person responsible for defending the suspect or the owner of the farm as of this writing.