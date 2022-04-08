The Argentine brothers, who would say, are friendly to Brazilian tourists. Starting in June, with the reopening of the winter season, the province of Bariloche — popularly called Brasiloche because of the number of visitors from Brazil — hopes to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, the place received about 40 thousand tourists from the country. According to Bariloche’s Secretary of Tourism, Gaston Burlon, the season will have four direct weekly flights departing from São Paulo. “We made new tracks [para ski] at Cerro Catedral and a cable car to provide better experiences for our tourists, especially those from Brazil, our most frequent visitors from abroad.”

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)

The post Argentinians are more friendly appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

