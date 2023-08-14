In December 2001, Argentines staged a social outbreak that involved all social classes. The slogan of that protest was “that they all go away.” Politics had entered into an impressive crisis of legitimacy. That collapse was the matrix of two collective subjects. Kirchnerism, emerged within Peronism. And the macrismo, which was structured as a party in the Pro, and promoted a renewal in the non-Peronist field, allied to the old radicalism in the Together for Change coalition. Kirchnerism and macrismo were the two instruments that democracy gave itself to test a reconciliation between society and politics. After twenty-two years, these two novelties, which covered the entire available representation space, are emitting alarming signs of exhaustion. This is the message from Sunday’s polls.

The primaries that were held to select the candidates who will compete in the general elections on October 22 presented two shocking phenomena. One is abstention. Of the 35 million citizens qualified to vote, there were 11 million absent. This volume validates a trend that had already been verified in the provincial elections that were held up to now. Many may have been absent for compelling reasons. Others due to lack of interest in public issues. And others because of too much interest: they are the ones who are angry, the ones who stop voting as a form of protest. A more significant attitude because suffrage in Argentina is mandatory.

This last current, that of the outraged, matches the second phenomenon on Sunday: the triumph of Javier Milei. He is an anarcho-liberal economist, with a far-right political ideology, who defines himself as the avenger of the people against “the caste.” That is, before the political staff. Milei began to grow as a figure since the pandemic. He walked through cities and towns like a rock star, who instead of party rallies offered recitals. In a country accustomed to running to the dollar to protect itself from the destruction of the currency caused by inflation, he proposes dollarization. Lacking a machine of power, he hastily built a flood platform of candidates for Congress and local administrations. Many of them he doesn’t even know. When the votes were counted, Milei drew 7 million. 30% of those who participated in the elections. 20% of the register. He won.

Milei’s success has several peculiarities. One is the dimension of it. The pollsters who had predicted a good performance for her assigned her, like a feat, 27% of the votes. Another leadership trait of hers is that she exhibits a transversal charm. They vote for him in the more affluent neighborhoods, but also in the shantytowns, where the homeless live. It is also notorious her attractiveness among young people. According to a face-to-face survey by political scientist Rodrigo Zarazaga, in these very humble areas, when people under 25 are consulted, the preference for Milei goes from 7 to 21%.

As almost always happens, the potential of this candidate is his own limit. His magnetism lies in his ability to show himself as an outsider in a position to challenge the entire system. There, in that lack of structure, he also nests the unknown about his consistency as eventual head of a government. This enigma is projected onto the conceptual plane. It’s clear what Milei wants to destroy. It is more difficult to identify what she intends to build.

The current of abstention and the deployment of the ultra-right challenge what until now was the main opposition to the Kirchner government: Together for Change. The long economic crisis that Argentina is going through, marked by more than a decade of stagnation, also affects this coalition, which governed with Mauricio Macri between 2015 and 2019, without resolving the inherited economic drama. On Sunday Juntos por el Cambio was second with 6.7 million votes, 28.7% of the election, 19% of the register. Two candidates for the Presidency competed in this coalition: Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. They are two professional politicians. But Bullrich lacks an electoral machine. Larreta no: mayor of the City of Buenos Aires, had economic resources and made alliances with other territorial leaders from the interior. But Bullrich won by 6 percentage points. Once again, on this scale, the informal prevailed over the structured. Bullrich’s speech also overlaps at times with Milei’s: she proclaims the need for a drastic change that ensures public order and guides the country towards market policies.

The government front, Unión por la Patria, came third. It is the first time in history that this misfortune happens to Peronism. He got 6.5 million votes, 27% of the election, 18% of the register. Hardly less than Together for Change. Two candidates also competed there. The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and Juan Grabois, a social leader identified with cooperatives of informal workers. Massa conquered 21% of voters. Grabois, at 6%.

Regardless of the result, the scene for Massa is a nightmare. Because in the middle of the political storm he must deliver bad economic news. Adjustments to maintain an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on which a disbursement of 7 billion dollars for this month depends. 12 hours after the failure at the polls was known, Massa had to devalue the currency by 18%. A decision that will be projected on prices and could bring inflation this month, according to many experts, to 14%.

How willing is the ruling party, especially its leader Cristina Kirchner, to accompany Massa in this anti-electoral campaign? What turbulence would Argentina be exposed to if they choose an alternative path?

With Milei and Bullrich in the main positions, it would give the impression that the Argentines have reversed with their vote the diagnosis that prevailed, with a brief intermittence, during the last 20 years. For Kirchnerism, the root of the problems is that the markets are not subordinated to politics. Milei and Bullrich represent the markets in their attempt to discipline politics. Two simplifications.

Argentines love to feel exceptional. But what happened in this first stretch of the electoral process assimilates them to an increasingly widespread trend. Political disenchantment produces abstention and electoral radicalization. These movements end up further fragmenting the political offer. This fragmentation is evident in the Legislative Branch, where the constitution of a majority is increasingly difficult.

Anger over poor system performance then induces segmentation. And the segmentation aggravates the impotence of the system to improve its benefits. The circuit remembers that Sonnet XIII from Garcilaso de la Vega, where the poet records Apollo’s disappointment with his desired Daphne, who is transformed into a laurel. The myth exposes a paradox: Apollo’s tears watered Daphne making her grow. It is the risk of this devilish relationship between dissatisfied masses and democracies blocked by fragmentation, to which Garcilaso’s final verses fit: “That by crying for her the cause and reason why she cried grows every day.”