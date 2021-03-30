The pandemic, the confinement and the fear of contagion forced many people to lock their social life. One of the main distractions for singles and families was taking advantage of streaming services to catch up on series and movies.

According to a worldwide study of CompariTech focused on Netflix, Argentina It is the second country that spends more hours on this hobby. The monthly subscription is cheaper, although its libraries are slightly below average.

In this context, at the end of 2020, Netflix surpassed the 200 million subscriber mark for the first time in its history. Which implies that 2.7% of the world’s population subscribes to the service.

According to the data collected, Argentines have consumed an average of 110,459 minutes of Netflix since they opened their account. This equals 1,840 hours or 76 days, 50% more than the average.

In this ranking of moviegoers it is surpassed only by Peru, which accumulates a total of 115,300 minutes. The podium is completed by Chile, another South American country, with 107,451 minutes.

At the other end of the scale are Slovaks, who have consumed 65% less than the average Netflix viewer. Having seen about 34,716 minutes, the Slovaks dedicated more than 1,300 hours (almost 53 days) less than the Argentines.

In global balance, Netflix viewers watched 3.2 hours of live video per day during 2020, for a collective total of 6 billion hours per month.

According to CompariTech, Netflix dominated the video streaming market in 2020, with 37 million new subscribers, including 80% from outside the U.S.

How liveliness is not a Creole invention, the firm found that 41% of viewers access the system at no cost, thanks to password and account sharing, which could also skew your viewing history.

The cheapest subscription

Nor is it by chance that Argentina hold the title of “cheapest place for Netflix”. For this measurement the so-called standard fertilizer is considered, where content can be viewed on two devices simultaneously with HD definition.

Instead, Turkey is still the cheapest place for a premium subscription. The prices included do not include the various taxes and other charges that users may face..

Due to their cheap prices, Argentina and Turkey are the most profitable countries to watch Netflix. But the size of their libraries is well below the global average.

Each consumer spends around 288GB per month on Netflix alone.

Argentines have access to 4,855 titles, 1.7% below average and 27% below Ireland, which boasts the largest collection with a greater number of its own productions.

The signature also indicates that per hour of transmission are used about 3 GB of data, this means that each consumer uses around 288 GB per month on Netflix alone.

These estimates were made based on an HD definition. Those who prefer to stream in Full HD (1080p) or 4K, your data usage is likely to be significantly higher.

Own series

One of the strengths of Netflix are the series of its own production, a model who is trying to transfer to the world of movies without much success.

In the records of the greatest number of minutes that are dedicated to these productions, Argentina – in what could be considered as a technical tie – is just below Chile.

Thus, the trans-Andean country leads this table with an average of 95,641 minutes, closely followed by Argentina, with 94,990 minutes.

Argentina and Chile, the two countries that consume the most series worldwide. Photo: Reuters

Although the figures do not accompany it, the place where the largest number of series are premiered is in Bulgaria, since 91% of its catalog corresponds to series. The average is 38,727 minutes against just 3,822 minutes of movies.

And although no one in their right mind starts to compute the life time spent looking at a screen, CompariTech did some calculations.

On average, since the Netflix account was opened, users have dedicated:

67,796 minutes. Equivalent to 1,130 hours or 47 running days.

11,824 minutes watching movies. Which constitutes about 197 hours or 8 days. This represents a little over 17% of your total viewing.

55,972 minutes watching series. About 932 hours or 39 days. This represents almost 83% of your total viewing.

The results are based in the 24,796 Netflix viewing histories uploaded via the Time Spent Streaming tool.

This free software that can be used for personal control, details everything that an account consumed on the video streaming platform from the first click. Consumption is also separated per year or monthly.

