In full second wave of coronavirus cases, with a drop in infections but with fear of the advance of the Delta variant in other countries, the new Decree of Necessity and Urgency increases the restrictions for those who try to enter the country.

In this framework, since Monday 2000 daily income limited to just 600 with the argument that almost half do not comply with isolation, and from Migrations they assure that the return of Argentines will be in a “controlled and orderly manner.”

The National Director of Migration, Florencia Carignano, said this Saturday that the return of Argentines who are outside the country will be carried out in a “controlled and orderly manner.” in order to “achieve effective isolation compliance” that travelers must do when entering the national territory again, since currently – according to official surveys – almost half do not comply.

Carignano referred in this way to the new measures that include the extension of the closure of borders to tourism until July 9 and the quota of 600 daily passengers to enter the country, in the context of the health emergency.

In this context, the official spoke with the official news agency Télam and highlighted the importance of “maintaining care measures” against “non-compliance with quarantines” upon return from trips abroad.

“With the available quota of income of 600 people per day the return of people who traveled abroad will be delayed a little “, Carignano said, and clarified that “everyone will be able to return” but they will do so “in a controlled and orderly manner in order to achieve effective compliance with isolation.”

Between July 1 and August 31, people entering the country must carry out mandatory preventive isolation in the places established by the provincial authorities and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. – Florence Carignano (@florcarignanook) June 26, 2021

The official stressed that the quotas were established by virtue of “the importance of caring for both Argentines who are complying with care measures within the country, and those who come from abroad.” And he argued that it was before the “survey carried out by the authorities that showed that 45 percent of income does not meet mandatory isolation upon return “.

As revealed, the increased quarantine breaches come from returns from countries of “Europe and the United States” which is “precisely where this variant of the virus has been evidenced,” he said in reference to the Delta.

“We were seeing numbers we didn’t like Regarding the fulfillment of isolation upon return from trips abroad and in view of what is being observed of the advance of the Delta variable, which also generated great concern in Israel, Great Britain and the United States, we have decided to limit the number of people who enter per day, “Carignano explained.

The rule also provides that “those who return from abroad between July 1 and August 31 are forced to isolate in the places determined by the provincial governments and the CABA, for 10 days, counted from the testing carried out in the country of origin “.

For the official these are “measures of care” because many are trusted by having negative and antigen PCR. “They believe that it is enough and they also argue that they are vaccinated but the truth is that the quarantine of 10 days must be fulfilled upon return,” he remarked and recalled that “already we have had three cases with the Delta variable and we will not wait to have more to take action. “

At this point he recalled that it is about a “more aggressive” strain where according to studies “vaccines have shown that the first dose has an effectiveness of around 35%“And that in our country” although some have received the second dose, it is not in all cases, so we must continue to take care of ourselves while we seek to vaccinate as much as possible. “

NE