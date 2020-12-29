The Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection Sputnik V, which has become the target of criticism in certain quarters, is under attack in the course of trade and geopolitical struggles. This opinion was expressed by the President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez in an interview with the TV channel Television Publica…

The politician noted that the production of the COVID-19 vaccine is a business with deals worth millions of dollars, therefore “the struggle, sometimes dirty, during which some discredit others.”

“First, we must take into account the unfolding trade war. In addition, as the world longs for the vaccine, there is a geopolitical struggle to be the one who will provide it. And I think this is exactly what we are seeing in the case of the vaccine from the Gamaleya Center, ”said Fernandez.

He added that while other countries are “asking for at least some amount” of vaccines for their citizens, 300,000 doses have been delivered to Argentina from Russia. At the same time, local oppositionists express a negative or skeptical attitude towards Sputnik V.

“Suddenly it seems that we did something bad,” concluded Fernandez.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Government of Argentina signed a contract for the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V. The first batch, which consists of 300 thousand doses, was delivered to Argentina on December 24. Argentine media have called the plane with the vaccine “the flight of hope.”

On the same day, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for supplying the vaccine. He also said that vaccination with the Russian drug in the country will begin on December 29.