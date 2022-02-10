#Selection?? CALLED LIST!? The selection @Argentina Women commanded by Germán Portanova will face Colombia?? on the first FIFA Date of the year. Sunday 2/20

?? – ?? Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali) Wednesday 2/23

?? – ?? Alfonso Lopez Stadium (Bucaramanga) pic.twitter.com/6R5KayE0oB — SPORTV (@canaldeportv) February 9, 2022

Those summoned from the local sphere are: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Laurina Oliveros, Julieta Cruz, Miriam Mayorga and Yamila Rodríguez (Boca), Romina Núñez and Daina Falfán (UAI Urquiza), Lorena Benítez (Buenos Aires Students), and Maricel Pereyra (San Lorenzo).

Agustina Barroso (Palmeiras), Sophia Braun (Gonzaga University), Aldana Cometti (Levante), Eliana Stabile (Santos), Vanesa Santana (Sporting de Huelva), Florencia Bon Segundo (Madrid CFF), Dalila Ippolito (Pomigliano), Ruth Bravo (Pachuca), Chiara Singarella (Kennesaw State University), Mariana Larroquette (Sporting CP) and Soledad Jaimes (Napoli).

THERE ARE 20 CHOSEN BUT MISSING THE TEN The AFA announced the list of summoned to face Colombia. Estefanía Banini still does not appear in the calls. https://t.co/akmTAZt0Q9 – The Ten (@ladiezOK) February 9, 2022

Arguments can be put forward, history scraped, in any case the absence of Estefanía Banini, who was captain of the team at the 2019 World Cup in France, and the first Argentine player to be on the list of the ideal eleven of FIFA continues to generate questions and criticism.