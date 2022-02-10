The Argentine national team led by Germán Portanova will face Colombia on the first FIFA Date of the year, on Sunday 20 and Wednesday 23 February. The albiceleste team returns to the fields with a view to the Copa América, which will be played between July 8 and 30 and will grant places for the 2023 World Cup.
Tickets for the first game to be played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in the city of Cali are already sold out, according to Colombian media reports. The second game will be played at the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga and there are still seats for sale.
The coach of the Argentine national team, along with his coaching staff, attends all the matches of the Federal Cup to continue searching for players. Meanwhile, he has already defined the list of footballers cited for this first date.
Those summoned from the local sphere are: Vanina Correa (Rosario Central), Laurina Oliveros, Julieta Cruz, Miriam Mayorga and Yamila Rodríguez (Boca), Romina Núñez and Daina Falfán (UAI Urquiza), Lorena Benítez (Buenos Aires Students), and Maricel Pereyra (San Lorenzo).
Agustina Barroso (Palmeiras), Sophia Braun (Gonzaga University), Aldana Cometti (Levante), Eliana Stabile (Santos), Vanesa Santana (Sporting de Huelva), Florencia Bon Segundo (Madrid CFF), Dalila Ippolito (Pomigliano), Ruth Bravo (Pachuca), Chiara Singarella (Kennesaw State University), Mariana Larroquette (Sporting CP) and Soledad Jaimes (Napoli).
When the summoned list is released, there is no one who does not search among the names, scrutinizes surnames and is left with a bittersweet face. Those summoned are great players who stand out in their teams and leagues. However, the question comes up again and again: why isn’t he? The answer can be found among some phrases left by the coach about his idea of the game, beyond football development and the tactical approach: putting together a human group.
Arguments can be put forward, history scraped, in any case the absence of Estefanía Banini, who was captain of the team at the 2019 World Cup in France, and the first Argentine player to be on the list of the ideal eleven of FIFA continues to generate questions and criticism.
Since Germán Portanova took office, after the departure of Carlos Borrello, the national team has played six international friendly matches: two draws against Ecuador at the end of last year, two defeats against Brazil (1-3 and 1-4), one with the Mexican team (1-6) and another against Chivas de Guadalajara (2-1). Despite the mostly adverse results against strong teams, Portanova’s intention for the team could be seen in the different games: to be protagonists, to reach the rival goal, to have the ball.
