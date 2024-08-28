Removed from decision-making in the Government of Javier Milei, with whom she has a quiet confrontation, the Argentine vice president, Victoria Villarruel, mounted her own stage on Tuesday to regain political visibility. She did so around the issues that positioned her in public life, the vindication of the victims of the guerrilla organizations of the seventies and the denial of the crimes of the last dictatorship (1976-1983). “We will reopen all the cases of victims of terrorism so that Justice can do what it should have done more than 20 years ago,” she said and charged especially against the former members of Montoneros, the Peronist armed organization. “All the Montoneros have to be imprisoned for bloodying our Nation,” she claimed. Until now, Justice has rejected the attempts to reopen those cases, warning that they were not crimes against humanity and, therefore, they have already expired.

In the Senate, Villarruel called for an event to commemorate the International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of Terrorism. Some 200 people gathered in the Blue Room of Congress. The video that was shown to open the event proposed a particular and heterogeneous selection of the victims to remember: it listed the dead and wounded left by the Argentine guerrilla in the seventies, the attacks on the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA in the nineties, the attacks on the Twin Towers in the United States in 2001, as well as the attacks in Madrid in 2004 and in Paris in 2015, among others. During the event there was no mention of those kidnapped, tortured, disappeared and murdered by state terrorism carried out by the military dictatorship.

First, three relatives of murdered people gave their testimony. Claudia Rucci, daughter of the union leader José Ignacio Rucci, who died in 1973; Gloria Paulik, daughter of the police officer Juan Paulik, who was killed in the attack by Montoneros on the Federal Police Superintendency in 1976; and Luis Czyzewski, Paola’s father, who died in the attack on the AMIA in 1994. Villarruel reserved the closing speech for himself.

“Today, finding ourselves in the Senate of the Nation talking about what they wanted to silence and eliminate is an immense achievement, which is only one more part of the long road towards justice, truth and reparation for the victims of terrorism,” said the vice president. “It seemed utopian that there were glimmers of light of truth in the wall of pestilential darkness that Kirchnerism built over the most painful decade of our history,” she stressed, rejecting the human rights policies deployed in the last 20 years. “Argentina,” she continued, “deserves to leave the past behind, but it must do so with justice.” To that end, she assured that the files referring to crimes committed by the guerrillas will be reopened and announced her intention that “all” former Montoneros militants be arrested.

He did not give details on how he will promote these measures, nor if it is a proposal agreed upon with Milei. Although the far-right president has expressed himself on multiple occasions with a discourse similar to Villarruel’s, at other times he has distanced himself. In fact, in light of the recent scandal over the visit of deputies from his party to repressors imprisoned for human rights violations during the dictatorship —whom the legislators are trying to get out of jail— Milei stressed last Friday: “That is not my agenda.”

The judicial proceedings to judge those who participated in the political organizations that turned to armed struggle in the seventies have been carried out, mainly, since the normative framework that protected the repressors of the dictatorship was dismantled and the trials for their crimes began around 2006. Although there are still open files, for the moment the courts have refused to consider those committed by the guerrilla as crimes against humanity, among other reasons, because no state agents or entities participated and because there was no civil war in the country, nor did the armed organizations have territorial control.

Claudia Rucci, director of the Senate Human Rights Observatory, during the tribute to the victims of terrorism in the Senate of the Nation, on August 27, 2024. Juan Carlos Cardenas / Senate Communication

“Ignores the genocide”

Villarruel’s claims were repudiated by human rights organizations. The National Network of HIJOS, which brings together descendants of people who disappeared during the dictatorship, rejected “the glorification of state terrorism” by the vice president. “The crimes against humanity committed in more than 800 clandestine detention centers that operated throughout the country, where at least 30,000 people were kidnapped, tortured and murdered, began to be tried in 2006 and continue to be investigated in judicial cases today,” HIJOS detailed and questioned that Villarruel expresses himself “publicly and institutionally denying the genocide”, denying “what Justice condemned and judged”.

The Centre for Legal and Social Studies (CELS) stated in a statement: “Contrary to what Villarruel said in the Senate, no democratic government has claimed political violence. But they all condemned state terrorism, something she never did.” And it concluded: “The vice president says that armed organisations got away with it. That was not the case: their members were tortured and thrown into the sea. Trials could have been held, but they decided to commit the most terrible crimes, about which she does not say a word.”

