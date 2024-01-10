The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the largest labor union in Argentina, asked the Justice Department this Wednesday to completely “stop” the reforms included in the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) signed by the president of the South American country, Javier Milei.

The general secretary of the CGT, Héctor Daer, considered that contentious-administrative justice He must proceed to suspend all of the proposed reforms, since, in his opinion, the DNU “does very harm to Argentina.”

On January 3, and after accepting an appeal for protection from the CGT, The National Chamber of Labor Appeals suspended the labor reform included in the DNU by Milei.

The union leader made these statements to the press after the CGT plenary session at its headquarters in Buenos Aires, in which The labor union ratified its call for a general strike for January 24, in protest of the reforms promoted by the Milei Government, both in the DNU and in the so-called 'omnibus law', with which the president intends to accumulate broad legislative powers until 2025 in a scenario of total emergency in the country.

The half-day strike will last from noon on the 24th until midnight, and will include a march to the headquarters of the National Congress, in Buenos Aires, which will coincide with the debate in the lower house of the bill sent by the Executive and which is expected to be massive.

Due to the new security protocol imposed by the Argentine Ministry of Security, The mobilizations in the South American country are now subject to strict regulations that prohibit traffic cuts and force protesters to march on the sidewalks of the streets.

At the moment, Milei's economic shock plan has already faced several mobilizations in which the police forces have been very present.

In Congress, the plenary session of commissions began this week to debate the controversial 'omnibus law', whose approval by the majority of legislators – among whom the parliamentarians of the force led by Milei, La Libertad Avanza (ultra-right), they are a minority – it is not guaranteed.

