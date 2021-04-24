The Argentine government said in a statement that Transport Minister Mario Muni died late Friday in a traffic accident 110 kilometers west of Buenos Aires.

The accident occurred while Muni was driving his car alone to his hometown of Junín during a storm. The local FM Val station released video footage of firefighters dealing with the overturned vehicle.

President Alberto Fernandez said in a statement, “With his death, Argentina is losing a politically honest, seasoned, tireless, and exemplary official.”

Muni, 56, was married with two sons. He has held the position of Minister of Transport since December 2019 when Fernandez assumed the presidency.