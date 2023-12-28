The strike will take place on January 24, 2024, 1 day before Congress votes on the president's new package of measures

A CGT (General Confederation of Labor), one of the largest trade unions in Argentina, called this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) a demonstration for January 24, 2024 against President Javier Milei's economic and labor policies.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, the protest will start at 12pm and continue until midnight. The act was called for 1 day before the vote on the new measures in Congress, on January 25, 2024.

On Wednesday (Dec 27), Milei sent a package of laws to the Legislature that establishes new guidelines for the reform of the State.

The document, entitled “Law of Bases and Points of Departure for the Freedom of Argentines”, in free translation, or “Bus Law”, declares “public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, social security, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social issues until December 31, 2025”, with the possibility of extension for another 2 years. Here's the complete of the package (PDF – 2 MB, in Spanish).

The document also establishes an article that ratifies the DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency), a super package for economic deregulation announced on December 20. The announcement resulted in protests across the country.

The last general strike called by the union was on May 29, 2019, at the end of Mauricio Macri's government and before the elections in which the then president ran against Alberto Fernández and lost.