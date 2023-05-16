Benjamin Gamond23, one of the three Argentine tourists attacked with machetes last Friday in Lagunas de Chacahua, a community located on the coast of the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico, died Monday, according to his family.

“The Gamond family informs with immense pain, the sad news that Benja did not make it. The miracle did not happen. The efforts were enormous as his strength and heart, but it was not enough. We ask that you understand the moment and respect the pain of the family. Thank you,” the brother of the deceased Facu Gamond wrote via Instagram.

For its part, the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) also confirmed the death.

“It is appropriate to mention that one of the victims (BG) was transferred to Mexico City where he died this Monday afternoon as a result of the injuries inflicted, which is why the FGEO will request the reclassification of the crime before the judge, as qualified homicide instead of attempted homicide,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

The judge qualified this Monday as legal the arrest already made and granted the preventive detention measure, in addition to setting May 17, 2023 as the date for the hearing to link the process (opening of the trial).

The other two tourists, Macarena Elía González, 29, and Santiago Lastra, 22, are out of danger.

The young people were living with the attacker in a place, who is not originally from Chacahua, when an argument began that ended with the alleged attacker taking out his machete.

According to local media, people who were present tried to separate them but the man managed to injure them in the head, hands and arms.

Another outlet reported that the mother of one of the youths stated that they were attacked from behind.

The inhabitants of the place transferred the assaulted tourists by boat to the town of El Zapotalito, where people from Civil Protection arrived and took them to medical centers in Puerto Escondido to receive medical attention.

According to the municipal government of Villa de Tututepec (to which Lagunas de Chacahua belongs) and the community of Chacahua Isla, the attacker is a young man of Guerrero origin who came to the area in search of employment.

The young Argentines had arrived two days before the event to take a vacation, so they did not know many people in the place, a small town where national and international tourists come to enjoy the beach.

EFE

