The Argentine Tomás Treschanski (Buenos Aires, 25 years old) is the youngest Latin American chef to obtain a Michelin star. The distinction he achieved this December has lengthened the line for reservations for several months. Trescha, the haute cuisine restaurant hidden in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo, and has added many foreigners to an audience that was previously almost all Argentine. Sitting at the oval bar that surrounds Trescha's kitchen, the only ten diners are also spectators of the privileged gastronomic recital that Treschanski conducts at night in front of a young orchestra of 20 people.

Over almost three hours, they prepare before your eyes 14 dishes with an Argentine heart but clothing from the most varied cultures. If beef is the queen of local cuisine, the only dish that includes it on the menu this December is called “As at home” and offers tongue cured over embers. The rest of the selection includes meats – deer and duck – and fish – grouper and mullet – much less common for Argentine palates, although they come from somewhere in its vast territory: with 2.7 million square kilometers of area it is the eighth Worldwide.

The Trescha restaurant bar. Anita Pouchard Serra

“In Argentina we have incredible seafood that is sold all over the world, but not in Buenos Aires. We have great fruits and vegetables from the Misiones jungle, Patagonian and desert products. The problem is getting it there, due to transportation logistics,” he laments. His distribution network includes more than 400 producers who provide local ingredients with which they later prepare dishes that travel to distant countries such as China, Japan, Thailand and Mexico.

“I think above all, why I became a chef is because I like to travel and encounter new cultures,” says Treschanski. “It seems to me that the best way to get to know people and a country is always through food. Going to see a museum with pieces from 100 or 200 years ago does not speak as much to me about culture and what a country is today as seeing where people eat, what they consume and what they are inspired by,” he continues.

The interview with EL PAÍS takes place on the first floor of the premises, where the test kitchen of Trescha, that is, his laboratory. Gastronomic formulas are scribbled on a blackboard and on the shelves there are machines that give it an air of science fiction, such as the rotovaporator, which is used to make aroma distillates, and the centrifuge. Right there, behind a sliding door, one of the secrets of the award-winning restaurant is hidden: the long collection of ferments present in many of his creations. They keep in that special pantry the Korean kimchi that is served in a foamed beignet with pickled mussels, the lacto-fermented mushrooms that are accompanied with truffle and quince miso, and the kombucha that garnishes a mandarin dessert, among others.

Different dishes from Trescha restaurant. In the image, a beet rose. Damian Liviciche The anchovies. Damian Liviciche The duck from Trescha restaurant. Damian Liviciche

The passion to which this chef dedicates every hour of the day has no family roots. “I don't have the typical story of going to the garden to pick tomatoes with my grandmother or my parents. “I was born in Buenos Aires in a family where gastronomy was not the most important thing, but rather it was simply food to fill oneself,” he says.

Milanesas with fries or mashed potatoes, pasta and roast were part of the menu of his childhood, the same as that of millions of Argentine families. Treschanski doesn't remember exactly when he started cooking, but he does remember that as a pre-teen he spent nights watching the Gourmet channel and imitating some of the dishes he saw. “Later I started making a lot of bread with sourdough, which I really liked, but until I was 17 I always thought I was going to be a lawyer,” he confesses.

The hunch to travel to London to train in Le Cordon Bleu changed his life. He discovered a vocation that led him to study voraciously, to work as an apprentice in restaurants such as Azurmendi (Spain), Barrafina (Great Britain), Frantzén (Sweden) and Boragó (Chile) and spend everything he had in restaurants: “I went out to “eating as a learning, a job.”

The restaurant's underground cellar. Anita Pouchard Serra

Reinvent yourself in a pandemic

The covid pandemic made him return to Argentina. He had been out of the country for six years when all the gastronomic establishments closed their doors in unison due to confinement and the chefs had to reinvent themselves.

Treschanski then began to think about opening his own restaurant, a dream that came true last March, even at the cost of going into debt with the entire family. “I owe money to all my cousins, my uncles, my parents' friends… I'm in debt for probably my entire life,” he says while posing for photos in the kitchen, almost ready to receive the second and last shift of the day.

Trescha is open only four days a week so the team can rest. “I learned it from the Nordic culture, the way they look at work and the importance they give to free time to rest and have a life. There I understood that haute cuisine does not have to be enslaving, but that one can compensate and find a balance,” he says with conviction. The cordial treatment of the entire team, like the kitchen, is evident.

The restaurant's drinks bar. Anita Pouchard Serra

Counterflow

He opted for haute cuisine against the current of world trends, which are blowing in another direction. “They say that haute cuisine is dead and that the step-by-step menu no longer works, but I think that is a mistake. Haute cuisine, for me, is signature cuisine. It may have more or less luxury, but I think a kitchen that seeks a quality product and with a chef who puts his personality into it will always exist. Or else we would all become McDonald's,” he says, “I do think that perhaps people no longer have five hours to eat and that is why we try to provide a fairly quick service, in about two and a half hours.”

They fly by. The view goes back and forth through a kitchen with fire, smoke and water and the choreographic movements of the cooks to plate, serve and present each new step.

In some, the star ingredient has a central role: it happens with grilled deer and Peking duck. Other bites, however, play to mislead the senses. They look like one thing and are another. The palate discovers that the pink macaron that is served as a starter is not (only) sweet, nor strawberry, but also salty and spicy at the same time due to the combination of beet, mandarin, horseradish and praline of seeds. pumpkin Or the delicious “sweet tooth” step, where the spoon sinks to the bottom of a egg white flan to rise later, cooking with a Japanese broth of matured bacon, prawns and sea urchin garum. The sense of smell is also disconcerted when it thinks it detects a coffee aroma in a beet cocktail.

Different textures—crunchy, creamy, gelatinous, foamy—and contrasts in temperatures and flavors characterize Trescha's cuisine, enhanced by different pairings: one with international wines and sparkling wines, another national, a third with non-alcoholic cocktails, and the fourth mixed. The luxury of the most expensive restaurant in Buenos Aires is in all the details, among them the original handmade tableware, conceived by artists Santiago Lena and Teresa Garay, whose shapes change with each step.

Treschanski believes that Argentine gastronomic culture has taken a great leap from both sides of the counter: there are more and more daring chefs and more demanding customers. There is a chasm between the classic cuisine of this South American country — a carnivore mecca represented worldwide by the Don Julio grill, also with a Michelin star — and the gastronomic journey of an Argentine around the world that Trescha condenses.

Tomas Treschanski. Anita Pouchard Serra

